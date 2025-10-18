FS: Third Gen Threadripper CPU/Motherboard/RAM

Unique situation, wanted to see if anyone was interested. I'm a long time member of the forum who was active in forum and in folding a decade ago. I've recently gotten back into in a limited fashion.



I received a pretty good deal on a third gen 24 core threadripper system sometime ago. I'm consolidating my lab and no longer need it. It would be nice if it went to a home where it was going to spend it's time at least partly folding.



It's a Threadripper 3960X with an Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard, 128gb Kingston 3200mhz RAM (4x 32gb sticks) and the nvme add in card that goes in the dedicated DIMM slot for this motherboard. It will also come with a AIO meant for Threadrippers but will need fans. I'm looking for around ~$540 for the entire thing.



I also realize that my account has been dormant for a bit and the last time I was active in the FS/FT forum was probably about a decade ago.



To that end I am looking for someone active in the DC forum, with good heatware and a good ebay account standing. As I'm not super active on this forum anymore but I will create a private ebay listing with pictures of all the components at the agreed to price. I will eat the additional ebay fees and shipping. I'm a very active seller on ebay with an account that's about 15 yrs old and 100% positive feedback.