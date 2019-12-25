FS: ThinkPad T420s

N

NIZMOZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
1,713
Following items:
1. ThinkPad T420s, Black, i5-2520m, 8gb, 240gb SSD = $100

Includes shipping in price.

ThinkPad T420s:

This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro. i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSD

Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great.


If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA.

$100 shipped for ThinkPad


20191226_001228164_iOS.jpg

20191226_001344198_iOS.jpg

20191226_001415321_iOS.jpg

20191226_001450723_iOS.jpg

20191226_001444967_iOS.jpg

20191226_001503232_iOS.jpg

20191226_001513035_iOS.jpg

20191226_001522436_iOS.jpg

20191226_001026624_iOS.jpg

20191226_001834597_iOS.jpg
 
Last edited:
