FS: ThinkPad T420s

Following items:1. ThinkPad T420s, Black, i5-2520m, 8gb, 240gb SSD = $100Includes shipping in price.This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro. i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSDIssues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great.If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA.$100 shipped for ThinkPad