FS: ThinkPad T420s, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with lots of extras!,

Following items:
1. ThinkPad T420s, Black, i5-2520m, 8gb, 240gb SSD = $100
2. Surface Pro 6, Black, 8gb, 256gb SSD, and lots of extras, see below. $825

Includes shipping in price.

ThinkPad T420s:

This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro. i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSD

Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great.

Surface Pro 6

Great condition SP6! Got it off another user here back in May, but I've since had it replaced by Microsoft store in Bellevue, Wa. So serial # won't match the box any longer. But the device is in mint condition and barely used.

It comes with the original keyboard, but I also added the Alcantara blue keyboard with it. See details below for more.

Specs:
Processor: i5
Memory: 8GB
HDD: 256GB SSD
OS: Windows 10 Home

Accessories:
Black Type Cover
Blue Alcantara Type Cover
Black Surface Pen
Black Docking Station w/ Power
Blue Tablet Case/Cover
Blue Microsoft Surface mouse
Original Power Charger

This will be a great package of stuff worth over $400 extras for someone looking to get into the Surface Pro 6. See all pictures for details.

Battery only has 6 cycle count! Unit is out of warranty as of December.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA.

$100 shipped for ThinkPad

$825 shipped for Surface Pro 6

