FS: ThinkPad T420s, i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSD, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with lots of extras!

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by NIZMOZ, Dec 25, 2019.

  1. Dec 25, 2019 #1
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    Selling both a Thinkpad T420s, and a Surface Pro 6, Black, 8gb, 256gb
    . See below.

    Selling my fathers old laptop since I just got him a T460 as an upgrade. This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro. i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSD

    Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great.

    Great condition SP6! Got it off another user back in May, but I've since had it replaced by Microsoft store in Bellevue, Wa. So serial # won't match the box any longer. But the device is in mint condition and barely used.

    It comes with the original keyboard, but I also added the Alcantara blue keyboard with it. I am also including the Surface Pen, and the Surface mouse in blue to match. Comes with Dock and power supply for it. Also comes with case.

    This will be a great package of stuff worth over $500 extras for someone looking to get into the Surface Pro 6. See all pictures for details.

    If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA.

    $110 obo shipped for ThinkPad

    $900 obo shipped for Surface Pro 6

    20191226_001228164_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001344198_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001415321_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001450723_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001444967_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001503232_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001513035_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001522436_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001026624_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001834597_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000544714_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000548980_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000559408_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000607748_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000617170_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000621713_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000630400_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000639782_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000650200_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000655772_iOS.jpg

    20200123_000720911_iOS.jpg

    20200123_001040036_iOS.jpg

    20200123_001228536_iOS.jpg
     
    Last edited: Jan 23, 2020 at 7:35 PM
    NIZMOZ, Dec 25, 2019
    NIZMOZ, Dec 25, 2019
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Dec 26, 2019 #2
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Dec 26, 2019
    NIZMOZ, Dec 26, 2019
    #2
    SamirD likes this.
  3. Dec 27, 2019 #3
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Dec 27, 2019
    NIZMOZ, Dec 27, 2019
    #3
    SamirD likes this.
  4. Dec 28, 2019 #4
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Dec 28, 2019
    NIZMOZ, Dec 28, 2019
    #4
    SamirD likes this.
  5. Dec 29, 2019 #5
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    Bump. Anyone?
     
    NIZMOZ, Dec 29, 2019
    NIZMOZ, Dec 29, 2019
    #5
  6. Jan 4, 2020 #6
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 4, 2020
    NIZMOZ, Jan 4, 2020
    #6
  7. Jan 7, 2020 #7
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 7, 2020
    NIZMOZ, Jan 7, 2020
    #7
  8. Jan 11, 2020 #8
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump iPad added
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 11, 2020
    NIZMOZ, Jan 11, 2020
    #8
  9. Jan 14, 2020 #9
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump price drop
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 14, 2020
    NIZMOZ, Jan 14, 2020
    #9
  10. Jan 16, 2020 #10
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 16, 2020
    NIZMOZ, Jan 16, 2020
    #10
  11. Jan 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM #11
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM
    NIZMOZ, Jan 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM
    #11
  12. Jan 19, 2020 at 10:31 AM #12
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 19, 2020 at 10:31 AM
    NIZMOZ, Jan 19, 2020 at 10:31 AM
    #12
  13. Jan 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM #13
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM
    NIZMOZ, Jan 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM
    #13
  14. Jan 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM #14
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM
    NIZMOZ, Jan 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM
    #14
  15. Jan 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM #15
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,689
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2007
    bump
     
    NIZMOZ, Jan 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM
    NIZMOZ, Jan 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM
    #15