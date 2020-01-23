FS: ThinkPad T420s, i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSD, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with lots of extras!

Selling both a Thinkpad T420s, and a Surface Pro 6, Black, 8gb, 256gb . See below. Selling my fathers old laptop since I just got him a T460 as an upgrade. This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro. i5-2520M, 8gb, 240gb SSD Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great. Great condition SP6! Got it off another user back in May, but I've since had it replaced by Microsoft store in Bellevue, Wa. So serial # won't match the box any longer. But the device is in mint condition and barely used. It comes with the original keyboard, but I also added the Alcantara blue keyboard with it. I am also including the Surface Pen, and the Surface mouse in blue to match. Comes with Dock and power supply for it. Also comes with case. This will be a great package of stuff worth over $500 extras for someone looking to get into the Surface Pro 6. See all pictures for details. If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA. $110 obo shipped for ThinkPad $900 obo shipped for Surface Pro 6 {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {}