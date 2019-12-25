FS: ThinkPad T420s, i5-2520m, 240gb SSD, 8gb, see inside for more info

    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Selling my fathers old laptop since I just got him a T460 as an upgrade. This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro.

    Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great.

    If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA.

    $125 obo shipped

