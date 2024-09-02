FS: ThinkPad T14s - R7 6850/32GB/4TB NVMe, Seasonic PX-850 w/ white replacement cables

Centauri
Everything includes original retail boxes/paperwork/etc
1) Ryzen 5950X/64GB [4x 16GB Crucial]/Asus B550-A/Chromax bundle
$500-shipped CONUS
2) ThinkPad T14S Gen3 AMD - Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U/32GBs of RAM upgraded with 4TB Crucial SSDOrdered from Lenovo myself. Upgraded to the 400nit screen and max RAM. Obviously upgraded the SSD as well.
Absolutely mint condition - you'd never guess it was used. Original box and accessories included.
$750-shipped CONUS
3) 2TB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD - w/ heatsink
4) Seasonic PX-850 90 Plus Platinum PSU with white Bitfenix Alchemy ***replacement*** cables
Perfect condition all around. All original accessories and cables included.
$160-shipped CONUS, OBO
