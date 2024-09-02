FS: ThinkPad T14s - R7 6850/32GB/4TB NVMe, Seasonic PX-850 w/ white replacement cables

Centauri

Centauri

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2003
Messages
2,535

Heatware | eBay Seller

Everything includes original retail boxes/paperwork/etc


1) Ryzen 5950X/64GB [4x 16GB Crucial]/Asus B550-A/Chromax bundle

a: https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-a-gaming-model/
b: https://www.amd.com/en/products/processors/desktops/ryzen/5000-series/amd-ryzen-9-5950x.html
c: https://www.newegg.com/ballistix-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820164196?Item=N82E16820164196
d: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Y87YHRH/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1 + https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076575LND/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

$500-shipped CONUS

2) ThinkPad T14S Gen3 AMD - Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U/32GBs of RAM upgraded with 4TB Crucial SSD

Ordered from Lenovo myself. Upgraded to the 400nit screen and max RAM. Obviously upgraded the SSD as well.

Absolutely mint condition - you'd never guess it was used. Original box and accessories included.

$750-shipped CONUS

3) 2TB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD - w/ heatsink


$100-shipped CONUS

4) Seasonic PX-850 90 Plus Platinum PSU with white Bitfenix Alchemy ***replacement*** cables

Perfect condition all around. All original accessories and cables included.

$160-shipped CONUS, OBO
 

Attachments

  • 20210120_125842.jpg
    20210120_125842.jpg
    352.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20241104_093504.jpg
    20241104_093504.jpg
    644.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230513_172159.jpg
    20230513_172159.jpg
    568.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top