FS: Thinkpad, Razer Gear, Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, and More!

Lenovo Thinkpad T440 - $135 Shipped

Decent condition Thinkpad - Great for Linux tinkering and also includes a Win 10 license. I have upgraded the battery due to swelling and also have a replacement trackpad I will ship with the laptop.
  • Intel i7 4600U
  • 12gb RAM
  • 256gb SSD


IMG_0141.jpegIMG_0142.jpegIMG_0144.jpegIMG_0145.jpegIMG_0146.jpegIMG_0139.jpegIMG_0147.jpegIMG_0140.jpeg


Razer Nommo Chroma 2.0 Speakers - $70 Shipped

Good speakers - I **believe** I have the original box for these as well, and will ship the speakers in it if so. AC Power brick is included.

IMG_0059.jpeg
IMG_0060.jpeg



Razer Kiyo Pro HD Webcam - $50 Shipped

Really high quality - works great for video calls or streaming


IMG_0150.jpeg
IMG_0151.jpeg



CalDigit TS3 Display Port Thunderbolt Docking Station - $60 Shipped

This thing does what it says it does on the box - dock your laptop to a screen / keyboard / mouse with just a single cable. I have used it with a MacBook pro for quite some time and it works really well. Lots of connectivity for your desktop accessories! The AC brick is included, but I will note one thing: the connector to laptop is a little finicky, if you bump the dock/cable it may disconnect and reconnect, but otherwise works just fine.

IMG_0152.jpeg
IMG_0153.jpeg
IMG_0154.jpeg



XRite i1 Display Pro - $120 Shipped

This is a monitor calibration device for professional photography that ensures your screen has accurate colors for photo editing or video editing. A necessity for pros / semi-pros! Includes original box - you will simply need to download the Xrite iProfiler software to use it.

IMG_0148.jpeg
IMG_0149.jpeg



Netgear Nighthawk R7800 AC2600 Router - $100 Shipped

Great router with good speeds and coverage - I upgraded to a mesh system so no longer need this. It is currently loaded up with OpenWrt but can reflash back to the OEM firmware if requested.

IMG_0081.jpeg
IMG_0086.jpeg



References​

  • I have been a long time trader here (HeatWare), and have been buying and selling on eBay since 2001.

Payment/Shipping/Returns​

  • I will accept payment through no-fee Paypal or Venmo.
  • Prices include shipping
  • Shipping to lower 48 US buyers only. Sorry, I am not willing to ship international. I will let you know via PM here when I have shipped an item along with the tracking details.
  • I will accept returns and offer a full refund within 14 days if an item is DOA or if you are not happy with it. You will cover the cost of shipping the item back to me, and I will refund your payment after receipt of the item and examination of physical condition.
---

SOLD Items

Everki Business 120 18" Laptop Backpack - $90 Shipped SOLD

Like new condition, very lightly used. This backpack is massive and can carry multiple 17"-18" laptops if you have the strength! Tons of space for all of your accessories, and includes an accessory pouch as well as a rain cover. This backpack cost me about $175 brand new - this is a great deal in my opinion!

IMG_0089.jpeg
IMG_0090.jpeg
IMG_0091.jpeg
IMG_0092.jpeg
IMG_0093.jpeg
IMG_0094.jpeg
IMG_0095.jpeg
 

