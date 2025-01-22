  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Thinkpad, iPhone, Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, and More!

sitheris

sitheris

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
1,777
Lenovo Thinkpad T440 - $135 Shipped

Decent condition Thinkpad - Great for Linux tinkering and also includes a Win 10 license. I have upgraded the battery due to swelling and also have a replacement trackpad I will ship with the laptop.
  • Intel i7 4600U
  • 12gb RAM
  • 256gb SSD


IMG_0141.jpegIMG_0142.jpegIMG_0144.jpegIMG_0145.jpegIMG_0146.jpegIMG_0139.jpegIMG_0147.jpegIMG_0140.jpeg


Apple iPhone XR 64GB - $115 Shipped

Very good condition, phone was case-kept. Includes box and charging cable. Verizon / Unlocked

IMG_1504.jpeg
IMG_1500.jpeg
IMG_1503.jpeg



CalDigit TS3 Display Port Thunderbolt Docking Station - $55 Shipped

This thing does what it says it does on the box - dock your laptop to a screen / keyboard / mouse with just a single cable. I have used it with a MacBook pro for quite some time and it works really well. Lots of connectivity for your desktop accessories! The AC brick is included, but I will note one thing: the connector to laptop is a little finicky, if you bump the dock/cable it may disconnect and reconnect, but otherwise works just fine.

IMG_0152.jpeg
IMG_0153.jpeg
IMG_0154.jpeg




Netgear Nighthawk R7800 AC2600 Router - $50 Shipped

Great router with good speeds and coverage - I upgraded to a mesh system so no longer need this. It is currently loaded up with OpenWrt but can reflash back to the OEM firmware if requested.

IMG_0081.jpeg
IMG_0086.jpeg



References​

  • I have been a long time trader here (HeatWare), and have been buying and selling on eBay since 2001.

Payment/Shipping/Returns​

  • I will accept payment through no-fee Paypal or Venmo.
  • Prices include shipping
  • Shipping to lower 48 US buyers only. Sorry, I am not willing to ship international. I will let you know via PM here when I have shipped an item along with the tracking details.
  • I will accept returns and offer a full refund within 14 days if an item is DOA or if you are not happy with it. You will cover the cost of shipping the item back to me, and I will refund your payment after receipt of the item and examination of physical condition.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0143.jpeg
    IMG_0143.jpeg
    285.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0139.jpeg
    IMG_0139.jpeg
    880.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump. Don't be alarmed but there appears to be a raptor in your pictures. Sneaky dinos.
 
Nostram said:
Bump. Don't be alarmed but there appears to be a raptor in your pictures. Sneaky dinos.
Click to expand...
Thank you for the bump and calling that out! I had one for sale earlier but decided to keep it and forgot to remove the photos :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top