FS: Thinkpad, iPhone, iPad, Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, and More!

sitheris
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,775
Lenovo Thinkpad T440 - $135 Shipped
Decent condition Thinkpad - Great for Linux tinkering and also includes a Win 10 license. I have upgraded the battery due to swelling and also have a replacement trackpad I will ship with the laptop.
Apple iPhone XR 64GB - $115 Shipped
Very good condition, phone was case-kept. Includes box and charging cable. Verizon / Unlocked
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017 - 256GB - Silver - A1701 (Wifi) - $100 Shipped
Great cosmetic condition, and works well. The battery is on its last leg and probably needs replaced soon as a full charge will disappear within an hour. If you leave it plugged in it will be just fine though.
CalDigit TS3 Display Port Thunderbolt Docking Station - $55 Shipped
This thing does what it says it does on the box - dock your laptop to a screen / keyboard / mouse with just a single cable. I have used it with a MacBook pro for quite some time and it works really well. Lots of connectivity for your desktop accessories! The AC brick is included, but I will note one thing: the connector to laptop is a little finicky, if you bump the dock/cable it may disconnect and reconnect, but otherwise works just fine.
Netgear Nighthawk R7800 AC2600 Router - $50 Shipped
Great router with good speeds and coverage - I upgraded to a mesh system so no longer need this. It is currently loaded up with OpenWrt but can reflash back to the OEM firmware if requested.
Decent condition Thinkpad - Great for Linux tinkering and also includes a Win 10 license. I have upgraded the battery due to swelling and also have a replacement trackpad I will ship with the laptop.
- Intel i7 4600U
- 12gb RAM
- 256gb SSD
Apple iPhone XR 64GB - $115 Shipped
Very good condition, phone was case-kept. Includes box and charging cable. Verizon / Unlocked
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017 - 256GB - Silver - A1701 (Wifi) - $100 Shipped
Great cosmetic condition, and works well. The battery is on its last leg and probably needs replaced soon as a full charge will disappear within an hour. If you leave it plugged in it will be just fine though.
CalDigit TS3 Display Port Thunderbolt Docking Station - $55 Shipped
This thing does what it says it does on the box - dock your laptop to a screen / keyboard / mouse with just a single cable. I have used it with a MacBook pro for quite some time and it works really well. Lots of connectivity for your desktop accessories! The AC brick is included, but I will note one thing: the connector to laptop is a little finicky, if you bump the dock/cable it may disconnect and reconnect, but otherwise works just fine.
Netgear Nighthawk R7800 AC2600 Router - $50 Shipped
Great router with good speeds and coverage - I upgraded to a mesh system so no longer need this. It is currently loaded up with OpenWrt but can reflash back to the OEM firmware if requested.
References
- I have been a long time trader here (HeatWare), and have been buying and selling on eBay since 2001.
Payment/Shipping/Returns
- I will accept payment through no-fee Paypal or Venmo.
- Prices include shipping
- Shipping to lower 48 US buyers only. Sorry, I am not willing to ship international. I will let you know via PM here when I have shipped an item along with the tracking details.
- I will accept returns and offer a full refund within 14 days if an item is DOA or if you are not happy with it. You will cover the cost of shipping the item back to me, and I will refund your payment after receipt of the item and examination of physical condition.
Attachments
Last edited: