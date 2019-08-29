FS: Thin Clients, RAM

Heatware: PreOmegazero Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified FOR SALE: iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client $35 Has AC adapter, no stand. {} {} 8GB (4 x 2GB) Hynix 2GB PC3-10600U-9-11-A1 HMT325U6CFR8C-H9 N0 AA DDR3 RAM $20 HP T410 Thin client $15 Has AC adapter, no stand. {} {} 3 x Hynix 2GB DDR3 1600 SoDIMM RAM $20 for all 3 {} Synology D916+ 8GB RAM 4-bay NAS $325 SOLD Works great, just upgraded to a larger model. No drives. Has Box, 2 network cables, Power adapter. AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU $110 (CPU only) SOLD! + $ if you need a heatsink (have: AMD Wraith Stealth and AMD Wraith Spire non-RGB) Silverstone Raven RVZ02 Mini-ITX HTPC case $50 OBO SOLD on eBay Outer Worlds Epic game store code $20 OBO SOLD