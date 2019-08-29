FS: Thin Clients, RAM

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by PreOmegaZero, Aug 29, 2019.

  Aug 29, 2019 #1
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    Heatware: PreOmegazero
    Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified


    FOR SALE:

    iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client
    $35
    Has AC adapter, no stand.
    05uoZ1F - Imgur.jpg 3Oqruhb - Imgur.jpg


    8GB (4 x 2GB) Hynix 2GB PC3-10600U-9-11-A1 HMT325U6CFR8C-H9 N0 AA DDR3 RAM
    $20


    HP T410 Thin client
    $15
    Has AC adapter, no stand.
    75iOQvE - Imgur.jpg IMAAH4f - Imgur.jpg

    3 x Hynix 2GB DDR3 1600 SoDIMM RAM
    $20 for all 3
    B51841DE-B6C8-4D61-ACFC-8BFED2BBF98E.jpeg



    Synology D916+ 8GB RAM 4-bay NAS
    $325 SOLD
    Works great, just upgraded to a larger model.
    No drives. Has Box, 2 network cables, Power adapter.


    AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU
    $110 (CPU only) SOLD!
    + $ if you need a heatsink
    (have: AMD Wraith Stealth and AMD Wraith Spire non-RGB)

    Silverstone Raven RVZ02 Mini-ITX HTPC case
    $50 OBO SOLD on eBay

    Outer Worlds Epic game store code
    $20 OBO SOLD
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Dec 5, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Aug 29, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Aug 29, 2019
    SamirD likes this.
  Aug 29, 2019 #2
    EnzoFX

    EnzoFX [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,307
    Joined:
    Apr 21, 2005
    Pm
     
    EnzoFX, Aug 29, 2019
    EnzoFX, Aug 29, 2019
  Aug 29, 2019 #3
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,007
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    What images are on the DOMs?
     
    SamirD, Aug 29, 2019
    SamirD, Aug 29, 2019
  Aug 31, 2019 #4
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    Some form of HP Thin client OS 4.x
     
    PreOmegaZero, Aug 31, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Aug 31, 2019
    SamirD likes this.
  Sep 2, 2019 #5
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 2, 2019 #6
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 3, 2019 #7
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 4, 2019 #8
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 7, 2019 #9
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 8, 2019 #10
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 11, 2019 #11
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Sep 12, 2019 #12
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Oct 22, 2019 #13
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    added thin clients. other stuff coming soon
     
    PreOmegaZero, Oct 22, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Oct 22, 2019
    #13
    SamirD likes this.
  Oct 27, 2019 #14
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    Added Synology DS916+ NAS
     
    PreOmegaZero, Oct 27, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Oct 27, 2019
    #14
  Oct 29, 2019 #15
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Oct 30, 2019 #16
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Oct 31, 2019 #17
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 1, 2019 #18
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    price drop
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 1, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 1, 2019
    #18
  Nov 2, 2019 #19
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 3, 2019 #20
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 5, 2019 #21
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 6, 2019 #22
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    Added for trade and wanted items
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 6, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 6, 2019
    #22
  Nov 7, 2019 #23
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 8, 2019 #24
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 10, 2019 #25
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    updated prices/items
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 10, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 10, 2019
    #25
  Nov 12, 2019 #26
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 12, 2019 #27
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    added stuff + bump
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 12, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 12, 2019
    #27
  Nov 13, 2019 #28
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    Updated prices + bump
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 13, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 13, 2019
    #28
  Nov 14, 2019 #29
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 15, 2019 #30
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    2600X sold + bump
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 15, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 15, 2019
    #30
  Nov 16, 2019 #31
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 17, 2019 #32
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 18, 2019 #33
    Nightwing749

    Nightwing749 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    173
    Joined:
    Nov 27, 2007
    Bump for looking. And you have a PM.
     
    Nightwing749, Nov 18, 2019
    Nightwing749, Nov 18, 2019
    #33
  Nov 18, 2019 #34
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 19, 2019 #35
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    Added Silverstone Raven RVZ02 ITX case
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 19, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 19, 2019
    #35
  Nov 20, 2019 #36
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 21, 2019 #37
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 22, 2019 #38
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 23, 2019 #39
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
  Nov 24, 2019 #40
    PreOmegaZero

    PreOmegaZero 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,959
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2002
    added Outer Worlds code
     
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 24, 2019
    PreOmegaZero, Nov 24, 2019
    #40
