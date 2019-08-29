FS: Thin Clients, RAM | WTB: iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max

WTB:

FOR SALE:

11 x Dell WYSE TX0D Thin Clients 909576-01L

$22 each

No power adapter, no accessories.

Tested and reset to factory settings

Heatware: PreOmegazeroShipping: all prices include shipping unless specifiedGF's iPhone 6S+ is fine, but she's getting the upgrade bug for camera reasons.Send PM's with asking price (and pictures hopefully)Have power adapter only. Wyse OS has been reset to default.Has AC adapter, no stand.Has AC adapter, no stand.