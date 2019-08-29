FS: Thin Clients, Misc

WTB:

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max

GF's iPhone 6S+ is fine, but she's getting the upgrade bug for camera reasons.

Send PM's with asking price (and pictures hopefully)

FOR SALE:

11 x Dell WYSE TX0D Thin Clients 909576-01L

$20 each

No power adapter, no accessories.

Tested and reset to factory settings

Has AC adapter, no stand.Has AC adapter, no stand.