[FS] Thermaltake Core P3 ATX case, noctua cooler, cables, and wall VESA mount

Rev. Night
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,782
I have for sale a somewhat modified Thermaltake Core P3 ATX case, noctua cooler, cables, and wall VESA mount. It's capable of being mounted onto your wall as opposed to a tower underneath your desk, but it can stand upright if you want. I originally bought this to hide the pc downstairs. It worked great, but now we are converting our wood burning fireplace into an electric one, so it's easier just to take the PC internals, put it in a tower, and put it behind the wall.
I have modified this case in the following ways:
1) Slimmer profile: I really, really didn't like the stock look with the GPU bracket and steel rods sticking 8+ inches out. That bracket is too big imo, it's like multiple gpu systems are all the rage again. So I bought a slim cable box mount and attached it to the case. This involved drilling 2 small holes, buying spacers, 5mm machine screws/nuts. This, combined with the longer riser and a repurposed bracket, allows the gpu to be fit much closer to the case allowing for a much slimmer overall look. The mount is adjustable up to 3 inches. Triple slot gpu coolers take up 2.1 inches, so there is plenty of room to grow. Now the part that sticks out the most is the psu, and only 3.5 inches at that.
2) Better Cable mgmt: I also didn't like the look of the HDMI and power cables just dangling out for everyone to see. An oversight in this case design is that it doesn't have a central spot in the back to route cables out. You can put cables into this case (like hdmi, power), but this is no way to get them out. To correct this, I got my dremel and I cut a square hole in the back. To make sure sharp metal edges don't fray wires, I put a rubber liner on all 4 edges. On the drywall right behind the case hole, I have a hole that routes the cables to the tv and hidden electrical outlet. All you see on the wall is just this case, no cables.
3) Quick disconnect system: So this isn't really a case mod, but something you should look into if you are mounting onto a wall. Should you need to do work on or in the case, you have to remove it from the wall and put it on a bench. But how can you do that if the power and gpu cables are firmly integrated in through the case (see #2 above). You can have them stick out of the case to the sides sure, but that looks like crap. And no way in hell can you pull the cables out or get them back in without opening the back. So what I did was two fold:
-Get a very long hdmi cable, connect this to tv, route behind wall, come out wall hole behind case. Buy a hdmi coupler. Then get a 2nd hdmi cable to be integrated into the case
-Get a power supply extension cable (yes its safe, its made specifically for this), connect this to power outlet, route behind wall, have 2nd power cable integrated into the case
Now to do work on it, unhook case from the wall mount, put it on a desk, unplug the 2nd hdmi and power cable, and boom, whole case is easily removed. The other hdmi and power cables can hang in the drywall hole.
Price: $135 + shipping for everything below, ideally local Northern Va. pickup. Shipping will cost some, the original box is not small and glass is heavy.
Included in sale:
Case
-Thermaltake Core P3 ATX Tempered Glass Gaming Computer Case ($130)
Cables
-Stock Thermaltake 20cm riser cable
-LINKUP - Ultra PCIe 4.0 X16 Riser Cable 25cm long right angle ($70)
-GPU, CPU, Mobo sleeved power cables, right angle ($35)
-SATA (data) right angle
-SATA (USB Extension) right angle
-PSU power cable, extension ($15)
-HDMI 5ft
-HDMI coupler for attached 2 hdmi cables together ($15)
Other:
-Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.Black, Low-Profile CPU Cooler ($55). Cools the amd 5700x just fine.
-Custom GPU mount that can accommodate cards up to 3 inches deep, triple slot cards are about 2.1 inches ($15)
-Low profile wall mount and bolts ($15). The rails are already attached to the back of the case.
-All OEM parts not used (footstands, glass, steel rods, etc..)
-If mounting on wall, you MUST install this into studs. Or in my case, I installed a cross beam between two studs, drywall/paint, then put the mount on that. I have also seen people getting plywood, painting it white, installing that onto studs, then mounting the case to that. Just whatever you do, don't use drywall anchors ffs morons.
I have modified this case in the following ways:
1) Slimmer profile: I really, really didn't like the stock look with the GPU bracket and steel rods sticking 8+ inches out. That bracket is too big imo, it's like multiple gpu systems are all the rage again. So I bought a slim cable box mount and attached it to the case. This involved drilling 2 small holes, buying spacers, 5mm machine screws/nuts. This, combined with the longer riser and a repurposed bracket, allows the gpu to be fit much closer to the case allowing for a much slimmer overall look. The mount is adjustable up to 3 inches. Triple slot gpu coolers take up 2.1 inches, so there is plenty of room to grow. Now the part that sticks out the most is the psu, and only 3.5 inches at that.
2) Better Cable mgmt: I also didn't like the look of the HDMI and power cables just dangling out for everyone to see. An oversight in this case design is that it doesn't have a central spot in the back to route cables out. You can put cables into this case (like hdmi, power), but this is no way to get them out. To correct this, I got my dremel and I cut a square hole in the back. To make sure sharp metal edges don't fray wires, I put a rubber liner on all 4 edges. On the drywall right behind the case hole, I have a hole that routes the cables to the tv and hidden electrical outlet. All you see on the wall is just this case, no cables.
3) Quick disconnect system: So this isn't really a case mod, but something you should look into if you are mounting onto a wall. Should you need to do work on or in the case, you have to remove it from the wall and put it on a bench. But how can you do that if the power and gpu cables are firmly integrated in through the case (see #2 above). You can have them stick out of the case to the sides sure, but that looks like crap. And no way in hell can you pull the cables out or get them back in without opening the back. So what I did was two fold:
-Get a very long hdmi cable, connect this to tv, route behind wall, come out wall hole behind case. Buy a hdmi coupler. Then get a 2nd hdmi cable to be integrated into the case
-Get a power supply extension cable (yes its safe, its made specifically for this), connect this to power outlet, route behind wall, have 2nd power cable integrated into the case
Now to do work on it, unhook case from the wall mount, put it on a desk, unplug the 2nd hdmi and power cable, and boom, whole case is easily removed. The other hdmi and power cables can hang in the drywall hole.
Price: $135 + shipping for everything below, ideally local Northern Va. pickup. Shipping will cost some, the original box is not small and glass is heavy.
Included in sale:
Case
-Thermaltake Core P3 ATX Tempered Glass Gaming Computer Case ($130)
Cables
-Stock Thermaltake 20cm riser cable
-LINKUP - Ultra PCIe 4.0 X16 Riser Cable 25cm long right angle ($70)
-GPU, CPU, Mobo sleeved power cables, right angle ($35)
-SATA (data) right angle
-SATA (USB Extension) right angle
-PSU power cable, extension ($15)
-HDMI 5ft
-HDMI coupler for attached 2 hdmi cables together ($15)
Other:
-Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.Black, Low-Profile CPU Cooler ($55). Cools the amd 5700x just fine.
-Custom GPU mount that can accommodate cards up to 3 inches deep, triple slot cards are about 2.1 inches ($15)
-Low profile wall mount and bolts ($15). The rails are already attached to the back of the case.
-All OEM parts not used (footstands, glass, steel rods, etc..)
-If mounting on wall, you MUST install this into studs. Or in my case, I installed a cross beam between two studs, drywall/paint, then put the mount on that. I have also seen people getting plywood, painting it white, installing that onto studs, then mounting the case to that. Just whatever you do, don't use drywall anchors ffs morons.
Attachments
-
PXL_20241011_143554277.MP.jpg496.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_143649144.jpg364 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144127819.jpg187 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144223204.jpg165 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144243352.jpg1.1 MB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144308766.MP.jpg681.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144315539.MP.jpg837.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144325768.MP.jpg789.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144334306.MP.jpg883.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144340753.MP.jpg530.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_144947753.jpg390.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20241011_145010668.jpg441.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: