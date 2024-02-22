FS: Tesla autopilot/FSD anti-nag device

dr.stevil
I realize this is a long shot but I know a few folks here have teslas. I picked this thing up about a month ago and decided to spend a little bit more money and get a different product. Essentially what it does is act as an emulator for the steering wheel scroll wheels and will activate them at random, preemptively dismissing any sort of nag to “turn the wheel” using FSD or AP.
This device is the TSL2 unit with the upgraded CPU and will fit all Tesla model Y and model 3’s (with exception to the 2024 highland model 3). It can be installed on either the left or the right scroll wheel depending on how you want to control it.
I paid 120+ shipping for this. Asking for 90 shipped to the lower 48
https://www.evooor.com/products/mod...1&_sid=8d1e3555a&_ss=r&variant=46924755861793
