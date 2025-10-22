FS: TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus, Minisforum MS-A1 combo, Nreal/XREAL Air glasses

Hey all, the cleaning out continues and up for grabs are a bunch of mini PCs that need new homes. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer F&F paypal or zelle, pictures available upon request, and can meet locally in the SF Bay area



1. TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus - This is the version with 16GB of RAM and a i3 N305 instead of the usual N100 or N150 CPUs. Unit's in great condition, but missing the heatsinks so you'll have to provide your own. Comes with unit (including the 16GB stick of stock RAM), USB drive for TOS, and power supply. Worked great on my home network, but the 10gb port is overkill when rest of the house is only 2.5gb. How about $480 shipped for this guy?



2. Minisforum MS-A1 - Unit comes with a Ryzen 7 8700G and 32GB of RAM. There are some minor signs of use on the inside and it's missing the stock SSD heatsink, but functions great and cosmetically in good condition. Comes with retail box. How about $350 shipped?



5. Nreal / XREAL Air glasses - this was purchased new and comes with the HDMI adapter. My old eyes can't get used to it despite how much I like it, so it's just gathering dust and has seen <5 hours of actual use. Unit comes in retail box and is in like new condition. Not sure how to price this one, but let's start at $140 shipped based on eBay listings.



I'll also toss in some other knick knacks that I can find in my cleaning out. Thanks for looking.









sold

3. Beelink SER9 Pro - bought as a media PC but it's just sitting idle. This is the 32GB/1TB Pro version with the included speakers and mic. Unit has less than 5 hours of actual power on time, and comes in retail box with accessories. Stock SSD included and Windows will be reset. Looking for $400 shipped



4. GMKtec G9 - I ended up buying this locally as another backup unit and it's just not needed at this point. Comes with just the unit itself, so you'll have to provide your own USB-C power supply. I've repasted the CPU and added RPi heatsinks to help wi the heat, but YMMV. How about $120 shipped?