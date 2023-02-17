FS: TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Ram 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 7600MHz

Selling brand new still in static bag 7600mhz Team Group DDR5 kit $315 shipped.

TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Ram 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 7600MHz (PC5-60800) CL36 Desktop Memory Module Ram (Black) for 600 Series Chipset - FF3D532G760​


image_67181313.JPG



My References:
Heatware: Zerocool101 97-0-0

I accept PayPal F&F or add 3%
Will only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping Address
Shipping: FedEx to lower 48 with Delivery Confirmation
NOT Looking for any Trades
Local Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area
 
