FS: Teamgroup DDR5 7800, EK CPU Block (LGA1700)

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Recenlty switched to an AMD build and selling my current CPU, Mobo, RAM, Waterblock.

Remaining for sale:
  • TeamGroup 32GB DDR5 7800 (RGB)
  • EK Quantum Velocity 2 CPU waterblock (only supports LGA 1700, Intel 12th - 14th gen)
    • Used clear Corsair coolant

$100 shipped - CPU water block
$110 shipped - Teamgroup DDR5 7800 memory

PXL_20250402_230603618.jpgPXL_20250402_230613779.jpg

PXL_20250402_230643240.jpgPXL_20250402_230813893.jpgPXL_20250402_231110196.jpgPXL_20250402_231130272.jpg




Sold:
13900K (Qty 1)
1 combo with Corsair 6400 RAM
MSI Z690 Unify X
Pixel Watch 3 45mm

I accept PayPal
Heatware: Nirad9er
Price shipped (lower 48)
 
If you end up parting out, give me a heads up. If I do not end up selling my 690 E , I will want to build another rig and could use the 13900k without the water block.
 
I updated pricing and willing to split the combo without the waterblock.
 
Bump for looking. Wish I could justify it, but cant with a wedding to pay for lol... Good luck with the sale.
 
