FS: TeamGroup 64GB(2x32GB) DDR4 3200Mhz $60

Durvelle27
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 5, 2012
- Messages
- 2,663
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Looks like the T-Create Classic line possibly.. wait for OP to confirmI'm interested but the pic is juuust a little too blurry to make out the exact model number on the RAM, to check vs QVL/user reviews. Would you mind posting that info?
You are correctLooks like the T-Create Classic line possibly.. wait for OP to confirm