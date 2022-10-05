FS: Team Group MP34 2TB TLC SSD, EVGA 650 G3 SuperNova

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 12,738
Looking to sell two things.
Team Group MP34 2TB.
Drive has been installed and powered-on a few times and formatted to verify it works; otherwise it hasn't been used. See the last picture for a screenshot of the drive's SMART diagnostic data.
EVGA 650 G3 SuperNova modular PSU.
Used for around 3 years. Includes all original cables, bag and other accessories. Good PSU, fan has moderate sound but blowing out with canned air every year eliminates it. You can turn it onto silent mode and the fan will only turn on when needed.
Price: $65 shipped.
PM for offers or questions, items sold as is.
