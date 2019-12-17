FS: Tailfree rodentia & Keyboard pahloozah !

Hey Ya'll, I'm clearing out my inventory of gently used and well-cared for WIRELESS peripherials, in hopes that somebody out there can use them & save some xmas cash in the process All Logitech items, except 1, included the "Unifying" transceivers, meaning that if you have other Logitech wireless devices, you can use the transceiver to connect up to 5 devices while only using 1 USB port instead of multiple ones. Or if you already have another Unifying-capable device, you can easily add these without using any additional transceivers or USB ports. Each item has been dust-blown with canned air, and thoroughly cleaned/disinfected with lysol wipes 2x, and will ship via USPS Priority Mail via PAYPAL only to verified addresses in the lower 48. I have researched the new prices on these, so please, NO lowballing.....If necessary, photos will be emailed upon request. I will gladly make package deals so you can save moar $$ for the holidays. So here goes..... 1) Logitech MK550 combo set, which consist of an MK350 Wave keyboard with built-in wrist rest & M510 mouse. PRICE: $50.00 2) Logitech Rodentia: 2x M510, both Black & Dark gray: $15.00 each M310, Black & Medium Blue: $9.00 M185, Black & Red. this has a transceive but not the unifying kind: $12.00 3) Microsoft Mobile Mouse 3500, Black & slate gray: $13.00 Please PM me with any offers or questions. Thanks & Happy Holidays to you !