FS: Tailfree rodentia & Keyboard pahloozah !

    Hey Ya'll,

    I'm clearing out my inventory of gently used and well-cared for WIRELESS peripherials, in hopes that somebody out there can use them & save some xmas cash in the process :)

    All Logitech items, except 1, included the "Unifying" transceivers, meaning that if you have other Logitech wireless devices, you can use the transceiver to connect up to 5 devices while only using 1 USB port instead of multiple ones. Or if you already have another Unifying-capable device, you can easily add these without using any additional transceivers or USB ports.

    Each item has been dust-blown with canned air, and thoroughly cleaned/disinfected with lysol wipes 2x, and will ship via USPS Priority Mail via PAYPAL only to verified addresses in the lower 48.

    I have researched the new prices on these, so please, NO lowballing.....If necessary, photos will be emailed upon request.

    I will gladly make package deals so you can save moar $$ for the holidays. So here goes.....

    1) Logitech MK550 combo set, which consist of an MK350 Wave keyboard with built-in wrist rest & M510 mouse.
    PRICE: $50.00

    2) Logitech Rodentia:

    1. 2x M510, both Black & Dark gray: $15.00 each
    2. M310, Black & Medium Blue: $9.00
    3. M185, Black & Red. this has a transceive but not the unifying kind: $12.00
    3) Microsoft Mobile Mouse 3500, Black & slate gray: $13.00

    Please PM me with any offers or questions.

    Thanks & Happy Holidays to you !
     
    Waiting on offers bumper upper :)
     
