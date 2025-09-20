  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/T: White FormD T1 AMD System w/9800x3d & RTX 5080 FE, Jonsbo NV10 AMD System w/7500f & LP RTX 5060, RTX 4090 FE, Xtia Xproto Mini White

Here's the short of it. I need to fund an RTX 5090 FE. I have the following systems/parts available for sale. I have two systems that are up for sale after consolidating some parts. One high end portable and one ultraportable. All systems will come with all boxes unless otherwise noted. No OS included. The high end FormD T1 system will be shipped without GPU installed to avoid damage in shipping. Each System has a cpu contact frame installed prior to cooler. WILL NOT PART. Shipping will be professionally packaged, insured. No shipping outside of US. For individual parts, please click the part for timestamps (pics). For systems, bottom of chart will have timestamp (pics) link for each. Shipping to West Coast is very costly for me so East of Mississippi will have precedence.

TRADES: Nvidia RTX 5090 FE Retail Box (ONLY FOUNDERS PLEASE)

Individual PartsDetailPrice
Nvidia RTX 4090 FEGreat condition, used sparingly for some gaming and some AI workloads$1800 Shipped CONT US SOLD & Shipped to Reddit user u/Rich_Star3159
Xtia Xproto Mini White w/Flex ATX PSWhite Mini Xproto, used for one build, comes with case and white Enhance 600w FlexATX Modular, custom cables$260 Shipped CONT US
System #1

PartDetailPrice
FormD T1 2.1E-White, perfect shape, comes with additional glass panels, and all accessories.
Cooler Master v850 SFX GoldWhite PS with all cables and custom length cables for FormD T1
Gigabyte x870iWhite ITX Motherboard w/accessories
AMD Ryzen 9800x3dRetail box w/everything and contact frame
Klevv DDR5 6000 32GB Kit2 x 16GB CL30 White
Nvidia RTX 5080 FEFounders Edition retail box
Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB2TB Gen4 NVMe m.2 SSD Retail box
ID Cooling IS-67-XTWhite, retail box HSF and custom RGB ID Cooling Fan
2 x Phanteks T30s2 x Phanteks T30 Fans
TIMESTAMPSMy PRICE SHIPPED CONT US$2400.00 Shipped CONT US
PartDetailPrice
Jonsbo NV10Silver/Wood ITX
FlexATX 500W Modular PSBlack FlexATX Modular PS, retail box
Gigabyte B650i Aorus UltraITX Motherboard w/accessories (no finger module)
AMD Ryzen 7500fCPU ONLY
G.skill DDR5 6000 32GB Kit2 x 16GB CL30 Silver
Gigabyte RTX 5060 LPLow Profile, retail box
Crucial P310 Pro 2TB2TB Gen4 NVMe m.2 SSD Retail box
Noctua NH-L9ablack, retail box HSF
3 x Noctua Fans3 x NF-A4x10 Retail boxes w/custom 3d printed bracket shown here
TIMESTAMPSMy PRICE SHIPPED CONT US$950.00 Shipped CONT US
 
