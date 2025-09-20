FS/T: White FormD T1 AMD System w/9800x3d & RTX 5080 FE, Jonsbo NV10 AMD System w/7500f & LP RTX 5060, RTX 4090 FE, Xtia Xproto Mini White

Here's the short of it. I need to fund an RTX 5090 FE. I have the following systems/parts available for sale. I have two systems that are up for sale after consolidating some parts. One high end portable and one ultraportable. All systems will come with all boxes unless otherwise noted. No OS included. The high end FormD T1 system will be shipped without GPU installed to avoid damage in shipping. Each System has a cpu contact frame installed prior to cooler. WILL NOT PART. Shipping will be professionally packaged, insured. No shipping outside of US. For individual parts, please click the part for timestamps (pics). For systems, bottom of chart will have timestamp (pics) link for each. Shipping to West Coast is very costly for me so East of Mississippi will have precedence.
TRADES: Nvidia RTX 5090 FE Retail Box (ONLY FOUNDERS PLEASE)
System #1
TRADES: Nvidia RTX 5090 FE Retail Box (ONLY FOUNDERS PLEASE)
|Individual Parts
|Detail
|Price
|Nvidia RTX 4090 FE
|Great condition, used sparingly for some gaming and some AI workloads
|Xtia Xproto Mini White w/Flex ATX PS
|White Mini Xproto, used for one build, comes with case and white Enhance 600w FlexATX Modular, custom cables
|$260 Shipped CONT US
|Part
|Detail
|Price
|FormD T1 2.1
|E-White, perfect shape, comes with additional glass panels, and all accessories.
|Cooler Master v850 SFX Gold
|White PS with all cables and custom length cables for FormD T1
|Gigabyte x870i
|White ITX Motherboard w/accessories
|AMD Ryzen 9800x3d
|Retail box w/everything and contact frame
|Klevv DDR5 6000 32GB Kit
|2 x 16GB CL30 White
|Nvidia RTX 5080 FE
|Founders Edition retail box
|Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB
|2TB Gen4 NVMe m.2 SSD Retail box
|ID Cooling IS-67-XT
|White, retail box HSF and custom RGB ID Cooling Fan
|2 x Phanteks T30s
|2 x Phanteks T30 Fans
|TIMESTAMPS
|My PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|$2400.00 Shipped CONT US
|Part
|Detail
|Price
|Jonsbo NV10
|Silver/Wood ITX
|FlexATX 500W Modular PS
|Black FlexATX Modular PS, retail box
|Gigabyte B650i Aorus Ultra
|ITX Motherboard w/accessories (no finger module)
|AMD Ryzen 7500f
|CPU ONLY
|G.skill DDR5 6000 32GB Kit
|2 x 16GB CL30 Silver
|Gigabyte RTX 5060 LP
|Low Profile, retail box
|Crucial P310 Pro 2TB
|2TB Gen4 NVMe m.2 SSD Retail box
|Noctua NH-L9a
|black, retail box HSF
|3 x Noctua Fans
|3 x NF-A4x10 Retail boxes w/custom 3d printed bracket shown here
|TIMESTAMPS
|My PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|$950.00 Shipped CONT US