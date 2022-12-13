FS/T: UPDATED 12/30/22: NIB AMD Ryzen System Build Parts, NIB Water Cooling Parts, Tools, More...

Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.

I pack well . Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.

GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix - Acetal+Nickel (rev. 2.0) Fits ASUS ROG Strix 1080Ti and 1070Ti​

Fittings: 12x Primochill Ghost Compression Fitting - Knurled Grip - 1/2" x 3/4" *NOTE* The ones I'm selling are SILVER, not Purple​

KooMall Large 48x24 Inch ESD Mat

Intel NUC DC32171YE

$125

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

*SOLD*

EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler

*SOLD*

WD Green 1TB SSD

$50

*SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22

*DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

$65

*1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22

*DELIVERED!* 12/19/22

LEFT HEAT EVAL

$65

*1 SOLD* Shipping pending, buyer aware

Asus STRIX GTX ROG 1070 ti ​

$125 *SOLD*

Selling stuff for bills and upcoming rent. Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.Bought these parts to put together a nice system, hoping it would pull me out of my blues and get me back into the hobby I love. Alas, I just pulled them out of their shipping boxes to take pics for this thread.GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-FiNew in Box. $135Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)New in box.$110 SHIPPEDSeasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W 80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power SupplyNew in Box.$160 SHIPPEDAll are New in Box.Take whole kit for:With GPU Block $325Without GPU Block $300Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red$50, New in Box.Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2NBought off a member here.$50Anti Static Mat for PC Building,Soldering,Repair ESD Sensitive Device,Includes ESD Wrist Strap Bracelet Grounding Kits ESDNew in Box. $90Intel Core i3-3217U @1.80GHz4MB RAM120GB mSATA SSDGot it used a couple of years ago to tinker with, and it tinkered just fine. Comes with unit as listed above and power adapter. Ran Win 10 fine, but drive will be wiped. Add whatever OS you want.New in Box. $1502x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1New in Box. $70WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.Model: MZ-76E1T0Bought off a member here for a build. Never got around to building the system. Depression sucks.