FS/T: UPDATED 12/30/22: NIB AMD Ryzen System Build Parts, NIB Water Cooling Parts, Tools, More...

Selling stuff for bills and upcoming rent. Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.
Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.
I pack well. Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.
My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to
I take PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com
PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.
Bought these parts to put together a nice system, hoping it would pull me out of my blues and get me back into the hobby I love. Alas, I just pulled them out of their shipping boxes to take pics for this thread.
CPU:
Motherboard:
GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi
New in Box. $135
RAM:
Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)
New in box. *price update* $110 SHIPPED
PSU:
Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W 80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power Supply
New in Box. *price update* $160 SHIPPED
Water Cooling Gear:
Complete Water Cooling Kit:
All are New in Box.
Take whole kit for:
With GPU Block $325
Without GPU Block $300
Cases:
NZXT H510 - CA-H510B-BR - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case
Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red
$50, New in Box.
Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2N
Bought off a member here.
$50
Misc Gear:
KooMall Large 48x24 Inch ESD Mat
Anti Static Mat for PC Building,Soldering,Repair ESD Sensitive Device,Includes ESD Wrist Strap Bracelet Grounding Kits ESD
New in Box. $90
Intel NUC DC32171YE
Intel Core i3-3217U @1.80GHz
4MB RAM
120GB mSATA SSD
Got it used a couple of years ago to tinker with, and it tinkered just fine. Comes with unit as listed above and power adapter. Ran Win 10 fine, but drive will be wiped. Add whatever OS you want.
$125 now $100 *includes shipping*
SOLD:
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
New in Box. $150 *SOLD*
EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler
2x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1
New in Box. $70 *SOLD*
WD Green 1TB SSD
WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994
BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.
$50 *SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD
Model: MZ-76E1T0
$65 *1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL
$65 *1 SOLD* Shipping pending, buyer aware
$125 *SOLD*
Misc Gear:
KooMall Large 48x24 Inch ESD Mat
Anti Static Mat for PC Building,Soldering,Repair ESD Sensitive Device,Includes ESD Wrist Strap Bracelet Grounding Kits ESD
New in Box. $90
Intel NUC DC32171YE
Intel Core i3-3217U @1.80GHz
4MB RAM
120GB mSATA SSD
Got it used a couple of years ago to tinker with, and it tinkered just fine. Comes with unit as listed above and power adapter. Ran Win 10 fine, but drive will be wiped. Add whatever OS you want.
