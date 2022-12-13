FS/T: UPDATE: Sheffield Multi-tool Sets, Water Cooling Parts, Tools, Nice PC cases, More...



or equivalent. It has to work on a Dell XPS 13 9350 and support HDMI and wired gigabit ethernet, Trades: Need for WFH item: https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Business-Thunderbolt-USB-C-Dock/dp/B07P75Q8FM or equivalent. It has to work on a Dell XPS 13 9350 and support HDMI and wired gigabit ethernet,

Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.

Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.

I pack well . Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.

My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to



PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants. I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.

Storage:





Water Cooling Gear:

$55 shipped

Cases:

Price Drop: $40

Price Drop: $40

TOOLS:

$40 shipped

$50 Shipped

SOLD:

Next Shipping day

​

Selling stuff for bills and March rent.Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.New in box.New in box.Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red, New in Box.Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2NBought off a member here. Still in shipping box.Sheffield Multi Tool Sets. New, unused. Stainless Steel. Just handled and admired at first opening and never used. Make great gifts or keep for yourself. Boxes are unmarked so if for a gift you can have box decorated however you want- painted, laser etched, wood burning, etc.Set 1: Missing piece is tiny keychain one. All others in pristine condition. The knife one that has white mark is just white sticker paper I haven't bothered removing. These are going for avg of $60 plus they tack on avg of $22-$25 for shipping.My price isSet 2: Comes with belt carrier AND box. Nothing missing, it just has a free small slot to pack whatever you want in it.