FS/T: UPDATE: Sheffield Multi-tool Sets, Water Cooling Parts, Tools, Nice PC cases, More...

Selling stuff for bills and March rent.
Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.
Trades: Need for WFH item: https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Business-Thunderbolt-USB-C-Dock/dp/B07P75Q8FM
or equivalent. It has to work on a Dell XPS 13 9350 and support HDMI and wired gigabit ethernet,
Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.
Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.
I pack well. Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.
My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to
I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com
PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.
Storage:
Water Cooling Gear:
Both rads for $55 shipped
Cases:
NZXT H510 - CA-H510B-BR - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case
Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red
Price Drop: $40, New in Box.
Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2N
Bought off a member here. Still in shipping box.
Price Drop: $40
TOOLS:
Sheffield Multi Tool Sets. New, unused. Stainless Steel. Just handled and admired at first opening and never used. Make great gifts or keep for yourself. Boxes are unmarked so if for a gift you can have box decorated however you want- painted, laser etched, wood burning, etc.
Set 1: Missing piece is tiny keychain one. All others in pristine condition. The knife one that has white mark is just white sticker paper I haven't bothered removing. These are going for avg of $60 plus they tack on avg of $22-$25 for shipping.
My price is $40 shipped
Set 2: Comes with belt carrier AND box. Nothing missing, it just has a free small slot to pack whatever you want in it.
$50 Shipped
SOLD:
Next Shipping day:
18TB WD Red Pro NAS WD181KFGX (CMR, 7200RPM, 256MB Cache)
Barely used as a drive in new unRAID server. Been using it in new unRAID server. Now that I have data moved and organized (somewhat) I can let this go. It is essentially new, low hours. Comes with nice protective case as well.
*PRICE DROP* now $190 Shipped *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/21/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/24/23 HEAT evals done
10GbE networking kit:
2x Intel X520 Dual Port 10Gb SFP+ Cards
2x 3ft/1m DAC cables
$100 shipped *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/30/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/6/23 HEAT evals done
Water Cooling mini kit:
$60 shipped for all the above. *NOTE: May need to remove some items from their retail boxes to pack in shipping box *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/30/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/2/23 HEAT evals done
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe Drive New in Box. $85 shipped *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/8/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/10/23 HEAT evals done
Dremel 8220 Kit: So barely used, might as well call it new. Hate to let this go, but needs must when rent is due
$75 shipped *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/8/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/10/23 HEAT evals done
Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W 80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power Supply
New in Shrink Wrapped Box. (Hard to tell in pic, but yes it's shrink wrapped) $120 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/8/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/10/23 HEAT evals done
Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)
New in box. $100 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 HEAT evals done
GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi
New in Box. $135 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 HEAT evals done
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
New in Box. $150 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/7/23 HEAT evals done
EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler
2x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1
New in Box. $70 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 HEAT evals done
WD Green 1TB SSD
WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994
BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.
$50 *SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 HEAT evals done
Asus STRIX GTX ROG 1070 ti
Bought off a member here for a build. Never got around to building the system. Depression sucks.
$125 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 HEAT evals done
3x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD
Model: MZ-76E1T0
$65 *1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 HEAT evals done
$65 *2 SOLD* SHIPPED 2/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/7/23 HEAT evals done
120 Rad: EKWB EK-CoolStream Classic SE 120 Slim Radiator, Single Fan, BlackNew in box.
240 Rad: XSPC EX240 Radiator, 120mm x 2, Dual Fan, BlackNew in box.
GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix - Acetal+Nickel (rev. 2.0) Fits ASUS ROG Strix 1080Ti and 1070TiNew in Box. Paid $170 for it. *sigh* take it for *PRICE DROP* now $40 *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/21/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/24/23 HEAT evals done
18TB WD Red Pro NAS WD181KFGX (CMR, 7200RPM, 256MB Cache)
Barely used as a drive in new unRAID server. Been using it in new unRAID server. Now that I have data moved and organized (somewhat) I can let this go. It is essentially new, low hours. Comes with nice protective case as well.
*PRICE DROP* now $190 Shipped *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/21/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/24/23 HEAT evals done
KooMall Large 48x24 Inch Anti Static MattNew in Box. $60 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 2/8/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/13/23 HEAT evals done
Corsair Hydro X Series XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo$140 Shipped *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/30/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/6/23 HEAT evals done
AMD CPU Block: Bitspower CPU Block Summit EF X for AMD AM4-SilverNew in box. $50 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/30/23 *DELIVERED!* 2/2/23 HEAT evals done
PNY CS1030 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - M280CS1030-2TB-RBNew in Box $125 SHIPPED - $20 "coupon" = $105 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 HEAT evals done
Last edited: