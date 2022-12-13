FS/T: UPDATE: 1TB NVMe SSD, 10GbE Kit, 650W PSU, Water Cooling Parts, More...

topcat989
Selling stuff for bills and upcoming rent. (Need Feb Rent + Bills!)
Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.
Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.
Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.
I pack well. Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.
My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to
I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com
PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.
Storage:
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe Drive
New in Box. $90 shipped
Networking:
10GbE networking kit:
2x Intel X520 Dual Port 10Gb SFP+ Cards
2x 3ft/1m DAC cables
$100 shipped
Water Cooling Gear:
Both rads for $80 shipped
Take CPU and GPU blocks for $80 shipped.
Water Cooling mini kit:
$60 shipped for all the above. *NOTE: May need to remove some items from their retail boxes to pack in shipping box
PSU:
Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W 80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power Supply
New in Shrink Wrapped Box. $120 SHIPPED (Current price on Amazon is $191 as of 1/23/23)
Cases:
NZXT H510 - CA-H510B-BR - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case
Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red
$50, New in Box.
Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2N
Bought off a member here. Still in shipping box.
$50
SOLD:
New in Box. $60 SHIPPED lol Amazon is selling this for $109 as of 1/7/23, mine is NEW for almost HALF off at $60 SHIPPED.
*SOLD*
Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)
New in box. $100 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL
GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi
New in Box. $135 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
New in Box. $150 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/7/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL
EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler
2x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1
New in Box. $70 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL
WD Green 1TB SSD
WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994
BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.
$50 *SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL
2x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD
Model: MZ-76E1T0
$65 *1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL
$65 *1 SOLD* Buyer wants me to hold shipping until he is back in town 2nd week Jan
$125 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL
