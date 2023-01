FS/T: UPDATE 1/29/23: 18 TB Red Pro NAS, Samsung 1TB NVMe, Seasonic 650W PSU, Water Cooling Parts, Nice PC cases, More...

Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.

Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.

I pack well . Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.

My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to



PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants. I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.

Storage:

18TB WD Red Pro NAS WD181KFGX (CMR, 7200RPM, 256MB Cache)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe Drive

Water Cooling Gear:

AMD CPU Block: Bitspower CPU Block Summit EF X for AMD AM4-Silver​

GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix - Acetal+Nickel (rev. 2.0) Fits ASUS ROG Strix 1080Ti and 1070Ti​

Water Cooling mini kit:

Fittings: 12x Primochill Ghost Compression Fitting - Knurled Grip - 1/2" x 3/4" *NOTE* The ones I'm selling are SILVER, not Purple​

​

PSU:

Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W

Cases:

TOOLS:

Dremel 8220 Kit

SOLD:

Next Shipping day

10GbE networking kit:

*SOLD*

2x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

*2 SOLD*

*SOLD*

*SOLD*

Spoiler: SOLD & Completed deals (HEAT evals left) Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)

New in box. $100 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL



GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi

New in Box. $135 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL



AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

New in Box. $150 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/7/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL



EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler

2x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1

New in Box. $70 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL



WD Green 1TB SSD

WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994

BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.

$50 *SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL



Asus STRIX GTX ROG 1070 ti

Bought off a member here for a build. Never got around to building the system. Depression sucks.

$125 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL



3x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

Model: MZ-76E1T0

$65 *1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL



PNY CS1030 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - M280CS1030-2TB-RB ​ New in Box $125 SHIPPED - $20 "coupon" = $105 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL

Selling stuff for bills and upcoming rent. (Need Feb Rent + Bills!)Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.Barely used as a drive in new unRAID server. Been using it in new unRAID server. Now that I have data moved and organized (somewhat) I can let this go. It is essentially new, low hours.$250 ShippedNew in Box. $90 shippedNew in box. $35 shippedNew in box. $50 shippedNew in box.New in Box. Paid $170 for it. *sigh* take it forTake CPU and GPU blocks for $80 shipped.$60 shipped for all the above. *NOTE: May need to remove some items from their retail boxes to pack in shipping box80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power SupplyNew in Shrink Wrapped Box. (Hard to tell in pic, but yes it's shrink wrapped) Current price on Amazon is $1 77 as of 1/29/23Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red$50, New in Box.Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2NBought off a member here. Still in shipping box.$50: So barely used, might as well call it new. Hate to let this go, but needs must when rent is due$80 shipped: 1/30/23 afternoon2x Intel X520 Dual Port 10Gb SFP+ Cards2x 3ft/1m DAC cables$100 shippedModel: MZ-76E1T0$65 eachAnti Static Mat for PC Building,Soldering,Repair ESD Sensitive Device,Includes ESD Wrist Strap Bracelet Grounding Kits ESDNew in Box.lol Amazon is selling this for $109 as of 1/7/23, mine is NEW for almost HALF off at