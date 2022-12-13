FS/T: UPDATE 1/29/23: 18 TB Red Pro NAS, Samsung 1TB NVMe, Seasonic 650W PSU, Water Cooling Parts, Nice PC cases, More...

Update:



Need to generate a quick sell from you fence sitters, so I'm offering a ONE time use only $20 off "coupon" for the first come, first served buyer to use on anything they want in the thread. That means I'll accept $20 less than asking price on anything in the thread.



OP is updated with this passage:



* Here's how the "Coupon" works: Pick any item in this thread, I'll accept $20 LESS than asking price. There's only ONE available, first come, first serve. That means you're willing to pay immediately. If not, it goes to the next in line. I'm doing this to generate one quick sale from the fence sitters. PM me which item you want, be prepared to pay immediately. Even if you don't see me logged in, I will check PMs often.