FS/T: T-Mobile Z Flip 4, Apple Watch SE 40mm Wifi/Cellular, Airpods Gen 2 phone accessories plus odds and ends

Almost NIB T-Mobile Z Flip 4 128gb black. Traded Galaxy S9 in for it on that great promotion thinking I would love it. It's OK. Sticks out in my pockets way too much though lol. Box and charge cable and will include leather case for it I got on Amazon. Ended up getting a S22 Ultra and tried talking my wife from swapping her S22 for the flip but she didn't like it.

$600 shipped



Mint Apple Watch SE 40mm Wifi/Cellular unlocked. Always had a protective case and will come with box and charge cable. Probably have an extra 5w brick if needed.

$150 shipped



Apple Magsafe puck and 20w charger bundle. Both excellent shape and have boxes for both.

$40 shipped



Apple Airpods Gen 2. Work great. Used them at work where I worked on PCB repair so there is something that I can not clean from the edge where the magnets hold the lid closed. Not bad but it drove me nuts. Box and cable as well as OD Green Spigen case. Probably have an extra 5w brick if needed.

$50 shipped



Amazon Echo Auto. Box and all accessories. Get Alexa in your car over Bluetooth or line in. Works well but new car has Android Aut

$20 obo shipped



1x Anker Powerwave+ wireless charging pad with apple watch charger holder. Both come with Quick charge 3.0 power bricks and longer cable. Watch charger attaches and cable is routed internally to USB port so only one cable is needed to go to an outlet. Both are same kit, one was purchased as complete set, other was two pieces.

$20 each obo shipped (1 sold)



2x white Spigen Apple magsafe and watch charger holder. Still has plastic protector on sticky bottom to keep from sliding.

$10 each obo shipped





Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 13 Pro case used for a couple days then replaced with Magsafe case. Like new in box.

$10 obo shipped



TP Link Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem/Wireless 300N router. Forgot I had this. Worked great before I switched to DSL for some reason. Went back to Cable and purchased a new modem I apparently didn't need. In box.

$20 obo shipped









-SOLD-



Netgear Power line 1200 in box. Works fine just don't need now.

$old



TP Link Archer AX1500. Excellent shape, went to a Mesh system to get a little more coverage in our wierdly shaped house. In box with power and Ethernet.

$old



Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Purchased from Gamestop and got extended warranty. Same as above. Purchased 7/23/22 and will include receipt.

$old



Xbox Series S with extra Blue controller. Box for both. Great shape but have not touched since I finally got my PS5.

$old locally