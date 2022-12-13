FS/T: Several Tools Added, AC Kit, Multi-tool Sets, More to Come..

Trades:

Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.

Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.

I pack well . Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.

My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to

I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com

I am now setup to take Zelle as well

PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.

*PENDING*

*SOLD*

*SHIPPED*

*DELIVERED!*

HEAT Evals done

TOOLS:

$110 Shipped

$100 Shipped

$60 Shipped

$25 shipped

$30 Shipped

SOLD:

Next Shipping day

$60

SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 3/29/23

PRICE DROP

$50 shipped

*SOLD* *DELIVERED!* via meetup- Thanks!

So my latest paycheck is just a few bucks short on latest bill(s). Need to clear $30 by today. So buy something= tentative deal struck, but payment has not been received yet. Sometimes deals fall through at this stage, so if you want item, PM me and you'll be next in line if deal falls through.= Payment has been received= self explanatory= self explanatory= Transaction completed and both parties have left HEAT evalsBosch PR20EVS Palm Router Kit. Lots of Accessories. What you see is what you get. It's in nice shape, hardly any use, despite the flash showing every dust speck.Drill Doctor 750 Classic. Another tool my Pop admired more than used.AC Pro Manifold Gauge and Hose AC Kit 429Sheffield Multi Tool Sets. New, unused. Stainless Steel. Just handled and admired at first opening and never used. Make great gifts or keep for yourself. Boxes are unmarked so if for a gift you can have box decorated however you want- painted, laser etched, wood burning, etc.Set 1: Missing piece is tiny keychain one. All others in pristine condition. The knife one that has white mark is just white sticker paper I haven't bothered removing. These are going for avg of $60 plus they tack on avg of $22-$25 for shipping.My price isSet 2: Comes with belt carrier AND box. Nothing missing, it just has a free small slot to pack whatever you want in it.Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2NBought off a member here. Still in shipping box.How aboutNew in box.