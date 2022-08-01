FS/T: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe 256gb, Factory Unlocked Samsung S22 Ultra 128gb

Brokennails

Brokennails

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,170
Excellent shape Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256gb. Purchased new by me from Best Buy. Spigen glass screen protector from day one and also have nice surface like Samsung Book cover. Box pen and charger included.
$500 shipped obo.

Excellent shape black Galaxy S22 Ultra 128gb. Zag screen protector from day one as well as Samsung black leather case. Purchased new by me from Best Buy and is unlocked model.
$650 shipped obo
 
Last edited:
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,542
If you need any tips on your AR9 build PM me. I've built 5 or 6 and this point and they all run like sewing machines.
 
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,962
Are you looking for anything in full or partial trade for the Z flip? Is it paid off?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top