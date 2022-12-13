FS/T: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, WD Green 1TB SSD, Intel NUC *Price Drop*

3 Items for sale. I pack well . Prices are without shipping but all 3 items are small so figure smallest USPS Flat Rate Priority Mail. (Which is $10) I have never had an issue with them.

Intel NUC DC32171YE

$125

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

WD Green 1TB SSD

Intel Core i3-3217U @1.80GHz4MB RAM120GB mSATA SSDGot it used a couple of years ago to tinker with, and it tinkered just fine. Comes with unit as listed above and power adapter. Ran Win 10 fine, but drive will be wiped. Add whatever OS you want.Model: MZ-76E1T0Bought off a member here on [H] in good standing, I bought 3 and haven't used this one. All 3 drives had little use at the time and crystal info was all 3 drives were at 100% capacity.$65 *SOLD*WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994BNIBImpulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.$50 *Deal Pending*