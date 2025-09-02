  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/T: Saitek Pro Flight Yoke, Throttle, and Rudder Pedals, Nvidia 3D Vision Kit

Prince Valiant

May 3, 2023
631
$70 + shipping
Yoke and pedals are intact and work without issue. One of the levers of the throttle quadrant is damaged but working (how I received it). Z axis is a bit jittery on movement but settles when stopped. Bought this for my eldest brother and he never ended up playing much.

$30 + shipping
nVidia 3D Vision Kit (v1 glasses), all HW included except the VESA 3 pin cable and one of the USB cables. The battery in the glasses is long dead but could be used plugged in if I remember correctly.

Open to offers and trades. I'll take pictures if there's any interest. Would be interested in a lot for trade but primarily SATA HDDs (4TB+).
 
