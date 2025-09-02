FS/T: Saitek Pro Flight Yoke, Throttle, and Rudder Pedals, Nvidia 3D Vision Kit

Prince Valiant
Gawd
- Joined
- May 3, 2023
- Messages
- 631
$70 + shipping
Yoke and pedals are intact and work without issue. One of the levers of the throttle quadrant is damaged but working (how I received it). Z axis is a bit jittery on movement but settles when stopped. Bought this for my eldest brother and he never ended up playing much.
$30 + shipping
nVidia 3D Vision Kit (v1 glasses), all HW included except the VESA 3 pin cable and one of the USB cables. The battery in the glasses is long dead but could be used plugged in if I remember correctly.
Open to offers and trades. I'll take pictures if there's any interest. Would be interested in a lot for trade but primarily SATA HDDs (4TB+).
