[FS/T] - RTX A4000 16gb, Evga FTW3 3060ti, 1151 mobo/cpu/ram combos

Selling some various used items. Prices are for payment via Zelle or Venmo. Will also take Paypal G/S if you cover fees.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
$300 shipped - (qty 2) - Evga FTW3 3060 TI - Less than a year old, still have 2 years of warranty left. Both used for mining. Great condition, they were run inside filtered server cases.
$40ea shipped - (qty 2) - G3900 + Gigabyte GA-Z270P-D3 + 4gb DDR4 combo. Solid combo for an HTPC, only draws about 20-25w at idle.
-Looking to trade/sell an RTX A4000 16gb. Really looking to just do a 1:1 trade for a 3080 10gb, but would consider a 3070/3070ti. Might consider other trade for other interesting goodies, send me an offer. Worst Ill say is no thanks.
-Comes with a Palit 3060 AIB heatsink installed, which makes a tremendous difference in core/memory temps. If you don't need a single slot card, this cooler works amazing on these gpu's. Whisper quiet, even under load. Ships with the stock heatsink included as well.
-Purchased this new through Dell about 7 months ago, still under warranty.
Really trying to trade, but would sell for $500 shipped.
Sold items
$60 shipped - (qty 2) - Asrock Z370 OEM (Pro4, basically) + G4900 CPU + 4gb DDR4 (comes with I/O plates and wifi antennas)
$40 shipped - EVGA 550w G2 PSU. Comes with all cables (2 sata cables not pictured). 1000+ days left of warranty.
$40 shipped - EVGA 550w G2 PSU. Comes with all cables (2 sata cables not pictured). 1000+ days left of warranty.
$10ea/pair + ship - (qty 7) - NavePoint 1U Adjustable Rack Mount Server Shelf Rails. Info link
$50 - (2) - Rosewill RSV-L4500U Cases, fit 15x 3.5" drives
