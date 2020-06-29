FS/T: Oculus Rift Touch w/ 3 sensors (WTTF: 2060 rtx)

S

slightlyhuman

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2003
Messages
1,159
Zero issues. Did not use it much. GF wanted to get into VR and it was short lived. Comes with original box, also it will have (3) sensors, both controllers with silicone skin/covers. Comes with everything.

The headset is mint condition. Lenses are perfect. Will have pictures this evening.

I don't trade or buy/sell much these days but plenty of heatwate under dperry03

Only trade I'm interested is 2060 RTX gpu

Price: $350 shipped
 
Top