FS: T-Mobile Z Flip 4, T-Mobile S22, Airpods Gen 2, Streamlight TLR-6, etc

FS/T:

Almost NIB T-Mobile Z Flip 4 128gb black. Traded Galaxy S9 in for it on that great promotion thinking I would love it. It's OK. Sticks out in my pockets way too much though lol. Box and charge cable and will include leather case for it I got on Amazon. Ended up getting a S22 Ultra and tried talking my wife from swapping her S22 for the flip but she didn't like it.

$500 shipped obo



T-Mobile Galaxy S22 Green 128gb. Box and charge cable. Glass screen protector and always in a case. Mint.

$350 shipped obo



Apple Airpods Gen 2. Work great. Used them at work where I worked on PCB repair so there is something that I can not clean from the edge where the magnets hold the lid closed. Not bad but it drove me nuts. Box and cable as well as OD Green Spigen case. Probably have an extra 5w brick if needed.

$50 shipped/$25 with Apple Watch obo



Amazon Echo Auto. Box and all accessories. Get Alexa in your car over Bluetooth or line in. WoAuto well but new car has Android Aut

$20 obo shipped



Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 13 Pro case used for a couple days then replaced with Magsafe case. Like new in box.

$10 obo shipped



Almost new in box Streamlight TLR-6 with laser for Glock 43x/48 MOS with rail. Mounted and decided I should have went with a TLR7-Sub. Never fired while mounted and back in the box it went.

$90 shipped obo