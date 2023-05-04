FS: T-Mobile Motorola RAZR+ XT23213 2023 Black BNIB | iRobot Braavajet M6 Black BNIB | EK Quantum Vector TUF 6800/6900 D-RGB w/ BP BNIB

cybrnook

cybrnook

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
1,322
I have a Motorola RAZR+ (the foldable) BNIB XT23213 5G 256GB Black (locked to T-Mobile while I am waiting for the EIP to expire in 18 months).

Looking for $500 OBO shipped.

1704656289769.png

1704656300977.png

1704656473313.png



Also have a iRobot Braavajet M6 Black BNIB, looking for $180 shipped:
1704659895614.png

1704659902379.png

1704659909933.png


Also have 2 x sets of EK Quantum Vector TUF 6800/6900 D-RGB w/ BP BNIB asking for $150 a set, shipped OBO.
1704826606735.png

1704826614691.png

1704826621561.png
 
Last edited:
Bump, added some EK Blocks and Backplates. BNIB for ASUS TUF 6800/6900 cards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top