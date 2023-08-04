FS/T - Mac Studio M1 Ultra - $2500 or trade for your Macbook

Zinn
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2010
- Messages
- 3,216
I don't accept Paypal. I accept Venmo, Apple Cash, BTC / ETH, or USPS Money Orders
I've still got this Mac Studio available and need something more portable. Either buy it outright or trade me for your recent (M1+ Macbook Air / Pro / whatever).
- M1 Ultra Processor
- 64gb RAM
- 4tb SSD
- 48 core GPU
- AppleCare through September 2025
I've still got this Mac Studio available and need something more portable. Either buy it outright or trade me for your recent (M1+ Macbook Air / Pro / whatever).
- M1 Ultra Processor
- 64gb RAM
- 4tb SSD
- 48 core GPU
- AppleCare through September 2025