FS/T - Local Northeast Ohio 44035 - Complete Dual CPU E5-2696 V4 PC $400

Selling a complete and functional dual CPU machine for $400. Does not come with keyboard/mouse/monitor. Located in Elyria, Ohio, but can meet as far as Toledo, Columbus, Cleveland, Akron, Warren/Youngstown, etc. Local pickup and in person cash as payment is strongly preferred, but I would be open to selling just the motherboard/CPUs/RAM and shipping it if I don't get any takers selling locally. Payment method if shipping it would be Paypal/Zelle/Venmo/Cash App/Crypto, at the buyer's preference. Note - if you are an active member of any distributed computing team(BOINC/Folding@home/etc), able to do local pickup and plan on using it for distributed computing I would be willing to take quite a bit less. Open to offers regardless. Open to trades of 4000/5000 series Nvidia GPU's, or Zen 4/5 AMD CPU's (7900x/7950x, 9900x/9950x) with me adding cash or you adding cash depending on the value. Specs are below-
Supermicro X10DAL-i dual socket LGA 2011-3 motherboard. Note - this motherboard does not have onboard video, and as far as I'm aware it does not have IPMI. Outside of that though it's a nice board.
(2) Xeon E5-2696 v4 CPU's with heatsinks/fans. These are 22 core / 44 thread Broadwell CPU's for a total of 44 cores and 88 threads.
64GB (8x8GB sticks) of DDR4 ECC
Corsair RM750E Power Supply
Nvidia Quadro P400 GPU. This is just an inexpensive GPU that doesn't use much power, to provide basic video output. It does use a mini displayport, so if you don't have an adapter or cable let me know and I should be able to find an adapter to throw in.
Inexpensive 480GB SATA Solid State Drive, I believe it's a Team Group CX1 2.5" 480GB
Corsair mid tower Case. I believe it's a 3000D.
It does not come with any OS license. My plan was just to install a fresh copy of Linux Mint on it but could just wipe the drive instead at the buyer's preference.
This would make a good starter machine for a home server or homelab. It also does pretty well at BOINC projects if interested in it for that. Even at full AVX2 CPU load the temperatures are acceptable(see picture of sensors output, that was at 100% CPU utilization running Primegrid which uses AVX2). The power supply, case and SSD are relatively new and have light use. Some small scuffs and dust on the case and the cable management could use some work. The motherboard, CPU's and RAM are all stuff I had gotten used that have had a lot of use on them but still run great. Please let me know if you have any questions. Dual factor authentication is enabled on my account. Heatware is under icecold - https://www.heatware.com/u/38484 . Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you!
