FS/T: LG 34UC80-B 3440x1440 ultrawide , Powered Near-field Speakers. Trade: 32GB DDR4 for non-RGB kit.

Items available locally around the Lincoln/GI part of Nebraska.
I ordered the LG new from Amazon a month ago and have used it for precisely 10 minutes. The panel is amazing with no bad pixels that I can detect and the least glow I've ever seen in an IPS. There is no bleed, or if there is it's undetectable under most conditions. The calibration report is also the best of all the LG ones I own (yes, it's weird, but I've had a lot of LG ultrawides and saved the calibration reports.) So why do I want to trade it? Because while the 3440x1440 resolution is nice, I can't get used to the refresh rate (normal 60, 75 with FreeSync.) Plus some games tax my system at that resolution.
I'd like to trade for a more gaming-oriented ultrawide, likely 2560x1080, with at least 100Hz native refresh. The LG34UC80-B is for all intents new. The plastic is still on the back and stand. Trade, or $300 + shipping.
It's really, really hard to take representative pictures of a monitor, especially with a phone. Here's a couple anyway, from the game Mad Max and the back:
Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors.
Excellent condition. Each speaker contains two separate amps for mid driver and tweeter. They are capable of stunning sound quality whether being used as nearfields for desktop or monitors for mixing. Includes two 6ft. MP Premier XLR-RCA cables and power cords for each amplifier. I will also include a Schiit Magni 2 Uber headphone amp that works as a preamp for the speakers and a headphone amp. $130 or trade. Together they weigh 50lbs so if by some fluke somebody buys them shipping will be a barrel of fun.
V-Color Skywalker Prism RGB 4x8GB (two matched kits) DDR4 C16 3200.
Hynix C-die CJR ICs. Color: Smudge & Fingerprint Magnet.
All four do 3600 16-19-19 (-39-560) 1.35v 100% stable on my z390 board. Of course with RAM no OC is guaranteed, but this is what it does for me. It could do better or worse for another person.
I don't like or need RGB LEDs and this kit, unfortunately, requires me to keep bloatware installed just to maintain the LEDs in an "off" state, and with all 4 DIMMs strobing it escapes my case and lights up half of the room. So I'd like to trade for a 32GB non-LED kit similar in performance. 4x8 or 2x16.
Those are not scraches on the heat spreaders but streaks from attempting to clean them. If I had the time and were insane I would have buffed and polished the chrome.
