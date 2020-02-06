FS/T: LG 34UC80 3440×1440 IPS Ultrawide • Accelero Xtreme III GPU Cooler w/ extras • More.

Currently looking to trade (+ cash if needed) for a 2070S, 2080S, or similar.

LG 34UC80-B 34" 3440x1440 21:9 ultrawide
10-bit IPS panel. Outstanding uniformity, image quality, and color accuracy; no bad pixels. FreeSync. Fewer than 30 minutes of use. Trade or $300 + shipping.
20200206_210934.jpg 20200206_211935.jpg


Arctic Accelero Xtreme III cooler
In addition to everything that comes with the X3, it includes many pieces from the X4 kit, such as the GPU support arm, better mounting hardware for the cooler, and a crapload of heatsinks of all sizes for memory, VRMs, and whatever else. Will also include more than enough thermal tape and TIM. $40 shipped. Also included is an EVGA PowerLink - the fan frame has been modified so it fits.

Viotek GN32LD 32" 2560x1440 144Hz monitor
Samsung VA panel (same as the C32HG70 sans HDR), FreeSync. About an hour of use. Like the LG, incredible panel uniformity and no bad pixels. Offer or trade.

Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors
Pair. Excellent condition. Each monitor is separately amplified with discrete amps for tweeter and mid. 8" drivers, so slightly larger than average bookshelf speakers. Trade or $100 + shipping.

Sony MDR-Z7 Headphones with Kimber Kable
Superb condition. Always well taken care of. Includes Kimber Kable in addition to stock Sony balanced and SE cables. Trade toward 2070S+


Misc. Items Available for Trade
NEW Matched pair GE JAN 5654W Platinum Grade Audio Tubes
Schiit Magni 2 Uber
Logitech G600 MMO Mouse, like-new in retail box.
Lamptron fan controllers - FC5v3 and FC6 - both like new in retail box.
Google Daydream View 2
Samsung Gear VR Note 8 Edition
More as I find it.
 
Last edited:
I have an Acer based on that LG panel and yeah, they are immaculate monitors other than the hZ - its my non-gaming monitor so it does just fine. Bump for a dope monitor and a self deprecating post!
 
Updated. Looking to trade (plus cash if needed) for a 2070 Super or possibly 2080 S.
 
May also consider trading my Sony MDR-Z7 headphones with Kimber Kable.
 
