FS/T: Glock 43x/48 mags+holster, Modern Warfare 3 PS5 code

Brokennails

Brokennails

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,225
Unused Glock 43x/48 magazines and iwb holster with mag holder. Magazine had been loaded but never used. Holster was worn a few times.
Mags: $30 shipped
Holster $30 shipped

PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle code from PS5 Slim. Will never play. Code has not been scratch off.
$40. Will PM code or mail.





Paypal accepted
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0212.jpeg
    IMG_0212.jpeg
    360.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0218.jpeg
    IMG_0218.jpeg
    479.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
