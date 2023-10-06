FS/T: Glock 43x/48 mags+holster, Modern Warfare 3 PS5 code W: 10” tablet

Brokennails
Unused Glock 43x/48 magazines and iwb holster with mag holder. Magazine had been loaded but never used. Holster was worn a few times.
Mags: $30 shipped
Holster $30 shipped
PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle code from PS5 Slim. Will never play. Code has not been scratch off.
$40. Will PM code or mail.
Looking for 10” tablet to use for my GranBoard dart board.
Paypal accepted
