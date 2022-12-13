FS/T: Emergency Sale, Need Funds Tonight: Asus Strix GTX ROG 1070 ti, 1 Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, Intel NUC

In a few days. I need to pay by 12 am eastern TONIGHT. Take a look below, and see if anything tickles your fancy. Any help would be appreciated. Need $110 pronto. Thanks. Whelp was all set to pay car insurance before it cancels on me (been having fun financial times lately) when a VPN service I cancelled last year charges my PayPal account. Which then hits my bank account, snatching the money I had for car insurance. This is less than 10 minutes before I was going to pay the insurance company. Long story short, refunds will be issued.Take a look below, and see if anything tickles your fancy. Any help would be appreciated. Need $110 pronto. Thanks.

I pack well . Prices are without shipping.

My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to



PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants. I take PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.

Asus STRIX GTX ROG 1070TI ​

2x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

Intel NUC DC32171YE

$125

SOLD:

WD Green 1TB SSD

$50

*SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

$65

*1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22

Bought off a member here for a build. Never got around to building the system. Depression sucks. $125If you want to water cool it, I have a full coverage block for it. BNIB, too. We can work something out.Pics of cardModel: MZ-76E1T0Bought off a member here on [H] in good standing, I bought 3 and haven't used this one. All 3 drives had little use at the time and crystal info was all 3 drives were at 100% capacity.$65 EachIntel Core i3-3217U @1.80GHz4MB RAM120GB mSATA SSDGot it used a couple of years ago to tinker with, and it tinkered just fine. Comes with unit as listed above and power adapter. Ran Win 10 fine, but drive will be wiped. Add whatever OS you want.WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994BNIBImpulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.Model: MZ-76E1T0