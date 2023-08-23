FS/T: Asus Tuf F15 FX506HC $450

Asus Tuf F15 FX506HC 15.6” gaming laptop. Purchased from Staples this June. Great shape and has box and original content.
144hz screen
i5 11400H
8 DDR 3200
512gb NVME
RTX 3050
Thunderbolt 4
$450 + shipping

Also have a 32gb kit I purchased for it. One of the few I could find that were guaranteed 2rx
 

