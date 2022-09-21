[FS/T] - Acer Nitro 5 4600H/1650 laptop, RTX A4000 16gb, Evga FTW3 3060ti, 1151 mobo/cpu/ram combos

Selling some various used items. Prices are for payment via Zelle or Venmo. Will also take Paypal G/S if you cover fees.

$300 shipped - (qty 2) - Evga FTW3 3060 TI - Less than a year old, still have 2 years of warranty left. Both used for mining. Great condition, they were run inside filtered server cases.

$40ea shipped - (qty 2) - G3900 + Gigabyte GA-Z270P-D3 + 4gb DDR4 combo. Solid combo for an HTPC, only draws about 20-25w at idle.

$350 shipped - Acer Nitro 5 (2020) laptop. 2 years old, bought new from Acer. Used for tuning/datalogging my cars and playing classic wow. Barely used it much. Upgraded with an extra stick of 8gb ram. 9.5/10 condition overall, only one small scratch, circled in yellow. Comes with original Acer charger.

-Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R99Q
-15.6" 1080p (IPS)
-Ryzen 4600H
-16gb (2x8gb) DDR4
-1650 4gb DDR6
-256gb ssd



Also looking to trade an RTX A4000 16gb. Really looking to just do a 1:1 trade for a 3080 10gb, but would consider a 3070/3070ti. Might consider other trades for other interesting goodies, send me an offer. Worst Ill say is no thanks.

-Comes with a Palit 3060 AIB heatsink installed, which makes a tremendous difference in core/memory temps. If you don't need a single slot card, this cooler works amazing on these gpu's. Whisper quiet, even under load. Ships with the stock heatsink included as well.
-Purchased this new through Dell about 7 months ago, still under warranty.



Sold items
$60 shipped - (qty 2) - Asrock Z370 OEM (Pro4, basically) + G4900 CPU + 4gb DDR4 (comes with I/O plates and wifi antennas)
$40 shipped - EVGA 550w G2 PSU. Comes with all cables (2 sata cables not pictured). 1000+ days left of warranty.
$40 shipped - EVGA 550w G2 PSU. Comes with all cables (2 sata cables not pictured). 1000+ days left of warranty.
$10ea/pair + ship - (qty 7) - NavePoint 1U Adjustable Rack Mount Server Shelf Rails. Info link
$50 - (2) - Rosewill RSV-L4500U Cases, fit 15x 3.5" drives
 

Bump for wishing you were closer. No need for the Rosewills today but I know I'd buy them if you were local.
 
Damn, wish you were local....Would definitely nab one of those rosewills, but I'm in Cali. Have exactly 15 drives I need to convert into a storage server...lol.
 
ttt, price drops. Moving soon and don't want to scrap/recycle this stuff, or deal with ebay buyers.
 
