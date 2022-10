[FS/T] - Acer Nitro 5 4600H/1650 laptop, RTX A4000 16gb, 1151 mobo/cpu/ram combos

Sold items



$300 shipped - (qty 2) - Evga FTW3 3060 TI - Less than a year old, still have 2 years of warranty left. Both used for mining. Great condition, they were run inside filtered server cases. $60 shipped - (qty 2) - Asrock Z370 OEM (Pro4, basically) + G4900 CPU + 4gb DDR4 (comes with I/O plates and wifi antennas)$40 shipped - EVGA 550w G2 PSU. Comes with all cables (2 sata cables not pictured). 1000+ days left of warranty.$40 shipped - EVGA 550w G2 PSU. Comes with all cables (2 sata cables not pictured). 1000+ days left of warranty.$10ea/pair + ship - (qty 7) - NavePoint 1U Adjustable Rack Mount Server Shelf Rails. Info link $50 - (2) - Rosewill RSV-L4500U Cases, fit 15x 3.5" drives$300 shipped - (qty 2) - Evga FTW3 3060 TI - Less than a year old, still have 2 years of warranty left. Both used for mining. Great condition, they were run inside filtered server cases.

Selling some various used items. Prices are for payment via Zelle or Venmo. Will also take Paypal G/S if you cover fees.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to $40ea shipped - (qty 2) - G3900 + Gigabyte GA-Z270P-D3 + 4gb DDR4 combo. Solid combo for an HTPC, only draws about 20-25w at idle.$350 shipped - Acer Nitro 5 (2020) laptop. 2 years old, bought new from Acer. Used for tuning/datalogging my cars, some light CAD work, and playing classic wow. Barely used it much. Upgraded with an extra stick of 8gb ram. 9.5/10 condition overall, only one small scratch, circled in yellow. Comes with original Acer charger.-Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R99Q-15.6" 1080p (IPS)-Ryzen 4600H-16gb (2x8gb) DDR4-1650 4gb DDR6-256gb ssdAlso looking to trade an RTX A4000 16gb. Really looking to just do a 1:1 trade for a 3080 10gb, but would consider a 3070/3070ti. Might consider other trades for other interesting goodies, send me an offer. Worst Ill say is no thanks.-Comes with a Palit 3060 AIB heatsink installed, which makes a tremendous difference in core/memory temps. If you don't need a single slot card, this cooler works amazing on these gpu's. Whisper quiet, even under load. Ships with the stock heatsink included as well.-Purchased this new through Dell about 7 months ago, still under warranty.