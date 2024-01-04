FS/T: 5900x/x570 Steel Legend/64gb 3200

ThreeDee
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
Sep 5, 2001
- Messages
- 11,363
Looking to get my wife switched over to AM5
5900x
ASRock x570 Steel Legend
2x16gb HyperX Predator RGB 3200 CAS16 DDR4
2x16gb HyperX Predator non- RGB 3200 CAS16 DDR4
FT for AM5 CPU, Motherboard and 2x16gb matching sticks of DDR5
FS for $400 via PP FF shipped CONUS
