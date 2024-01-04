FS/T: 5900x/x570 Steel Legend/64gb 3200

Looking to get my wife switched over to AM5

5900x
ASRock x570 Steel Legend
2x16gb HyperX Predator RGB 3200 CAS16 DDR4
2x16gb HyperX Predator non- RGB 3200 CAS16 DDR4

FT for AM5 CPU, Motherboard and 2x16gb matching sticks of DDR5

FS for $400 via PP FF shipped CONUS
 
