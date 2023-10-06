FS/T: 2010-2013 Toyota 4Runner dash kit+ Idatalink Maestro kit, Glock 43x/48 mags+holster

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,221
2010-2013(up to 2018 with harness HRN-HRR-T02) Toyota 4Runner dash kit with Idatalink Maestro RR and Toyota HRN-HRR-T01 harness. Put into our 4Runner and used for about two months before trading in for a Rav4. Excellent shape and all boxes. Ordered new by me July 11th this year.
$200 shipped obo

Unused Glock 43x/48 magazines and iwb holster with mag holder. Magazine had been loaded but never used. Holster was worn a few times.
Mags: $40 shipped obo
Holster $40 shipped obo

Trade for a decent gaming GPU, iPad or ?????

Paypal accepted
 

