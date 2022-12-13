FS/T: 18 TB Red Pro NAS, Samsung 1TB NVMe, Seasonic 650W PSU, Water Cooling Parts, Nice PC cases, More...

topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Selling stuff for bills and upcoming rent. (Need Feb Rent + Bills!)

Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.

Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.

Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.

I pack well. Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.
My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to
I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com
PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.



Storage:

18TB WD Red Pro NAS WD181KFGX (CMR, 7200RPM, 256MB Cache)
Barely used as a drive in new unRAID server that has only about 30 hrs uptime. Comes in retail box.
$250 Shipped

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe Drive
New in Box. $90 shipped

Water Cooling Gear:

120 Rad: EKWB EK-CoolStream Classic SE 120 Slim Radiator, Single Fan, Black

New in box. $35 shipped

240 Rad: XSPC EX240 Radiator, 120mm x 2, Dual Fan, Black

New in box. $50 shipped

Both rads for $80 shipped

CPU Block: Bitspower CPU Block Summit EF X for AMD AM4-Silver

New in box. $50 SHIPPED

GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix - Acetal+Nickel (rev. 2.0) Fits ASUS ROG Strix 1080Ti and 1070Ti​

New in Box. Paid $170 for it. *sigh* take it for $50 SHIPPED

Take CPU and GPU blocks for $80 shipped.

Water Cooling mini kit:

Fill Bottle: ACM Economy Wash Bottle, LDPE, Squeeze Bottle Medical Label Tattoo (500ml / 16oz / 1 Bottle)

Tubing: 10ft Corsair CX-9059001-WW Hydro X Series, Xt Softline, 10/13mm (3/8In/ 1/2In) ID/OD, Tubing, Clear

Fittings: 12x Primochill Ghost Compression Fitting - Knurled Grip - 1/2" x 3/4" *NOTE* The ones I'm selling are SILVER, not Purple

O Rings: Bitspower UV Reactive Blue O-Ring - 10 Pack (BP-WTP-O10-UVBL)-z

$60 shipped for all the above. *NOTE: May need to remove some items from their retail boxes to pack in shipping box


1ab4.png


PSU:

Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W 80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power Supply
New in Shrink Wrapped Box. $120 SHIPPED (Current price on Amazon is $191 as of 1/23/23)

Cases:

NZXT H510 - CA-H510B-BR - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case
Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red
$50, New in Box.

Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2N
Bought off a member here. Still in shipping box.
$50



SOLD:

10GbE networking kit:
2x Intel X520 Dual Port 10Gb SFP+ Cards
2x 3ft/1m DAC cables
$100 shipped *SOLD*

2x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD
Model: MZ-76E1T0
$65 each *2 SOLD*

Corsair Hydro X Series XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo

$140 Shipped *SOLD*

KooMall Large 48x24 Inch Anti Static Mat

Anti Static Mat for PC Building,Soldering,Repair ESD Sensitive Device,Includes ESD Wrist Strap Bracelet Grounding Kits ESD
New in Box. $60 SHIPPED lol Amazon is selling this for $109 as of 1/7/23, mine is NEW for almost HALF off at $60 SHIPPED.
*SOLD*

Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)
New in box. $100 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi
New in Box. $135 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
New in Box. $150 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/7/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL

EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler
2x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1
New in Box. $70 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL

WD Green 1TB SSD
WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994
BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.
$50 *SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL

Asus STRIX GTX ROG 1070 ti
Bought off a member here for a build. Never got around to building the system. Depression sucks.
$125 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL

3x Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD
Model: MZ-76E1T0
$65 *1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL

PNY CS1030 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - M280CS1030-2TB-RB

New in Box $125 SHIPPED - $20 "coupon" = $105 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/6/23 *DELIVERED!* 1/10/23 LEFT HEAT EVAL
 
Last edited:
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Price drop on Intel NUC, Samsung sold, WD Green Sold
 
Last edited:
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Last bump before I figure the NUC should just go to craigslist/facebook or eBay.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Emergency Bump: Need fast money tonight for car insurance bill. See OP.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Thread updated, PC cases added.

Guys, don't be afraid to make offers, esp for multiple items.

I really need to move this stuff.

Thanks!
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Thread updated, price adjustments, PMs answered, deals struck.

Done deals will ship Fri or Mon at latest.

Stuff and prices will evolve, so check back...
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Update: Some prices adjusted. Sometimes that's just including shipping, but still....

Make offers folks (via PM). Worse that can happen is I counter or say no.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Bump and update, new prices.

Come on guys, I need good luck making rent :cautious:
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Well I made rent. Barely, but made it. Thank you to all who helped me out on that.

Now for all the other fun bills.

Some stuff shipped, some pending, everyone updated.

Prices lowered again.

Working on adding more stuff, probably by tomorrow (1/4/23)
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
2TB SSD drive added, prices lowered. Still need money for bills, so buy my stuffs.:)

Anybody interested in power tools like SkilSaw, RotoZip, etc? I figure shipping takes too much a bite so I'm trying to sell local, but if some of you are interested LMK and I'll list them for Shits 'n Giggles.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Update:

Need to generate a quick sell from you fence sitters, so I'm offering a ONE time use only $20 off "coupon" for the first come, first served buyer to use on anything they want in the thread. That means I'll accept $20 less than asking price on anything in the thread.

OP is updated with this passage:

* Here's how the "Coupon" works: Pick any item in this thread, I'll accept $20 LESS than asking price. There's only ONE available, first come, first serve. That means you're willing to pay immediately. If not, it goes to the next in line. I'm doing this to generate one quick sale from the fence sitters. PM me which item you want, be prepared to pay immediately. Even if you don't see me logged in, I will check PMs often.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
UPDATE:

Stuff shipped, prices lowered. Make offers folks (via PM). I need to sell this stuff.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Update bump.

Heatware evals left, PMs answered, Prices lowered. On the Water Cooling kit, I have parties interested in parts. If kit doesn't sell in a few days then I'm willing to part out. Big discount for the kit vs part prices + shipping individual parts, so....
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Small update bump. Been having some fun with a medical issue flare up, so that's why the delay in thread updates.

Will be adding more stuff, possibly a samsung SSD, 10GbE networking kit, more. Keep checking back even if you don't see thread bump. Looking to ship pending items either tomorrow (Friday) or Monday at latest. Sorry for the delay.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Whelp, now that I can sit down for more than 30 seconds w/o agonizing pain, thread updated:

New items added are a 10 Gig E networking kit and a 1TB SSD drive. More to come.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,210
Stuff sold, PMs answered, OP updated.

MAKE OFFERS (via PM) folks.

If you want something but think my price is unreasonable, PM me and maybe I'll make a deal we can both live with. You never know unless you try. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top