FS/T: 1/5/22: 48" x 24" ESD PC Builder's Matt, 650W PSU, Water Cooling Parts, More...

topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Selling stuff for bills and upcoming rent. Although items are OBO, I really do need to try and recoup as much as I can. It's a little rough around the edges for me at the moment.

Check Back for Updates. I will keep adding stuff as I get to it.

I pack well. Prices are without shipping unless otherwise noted.
My Heat is impeccable: https://www.heatware.com/u/3238/to
I take F&F PayPal, addy is topcat989@hotmail.com
PM questions, suggestions, offers, rants.


PSU:

Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Platinum SSR-650PX 650W 80+ Platinum ATX12V & EPS12V Full Modular 120mm FDB Fan Compact 140 mm Size Power Supply
New in Shrink Wrapped Box. *price updated 1/4/23* $125 SHIPPED

1ab1.png

Water Cooling Gear:

Water Cooling Kit:

All are New in Box.

Pump/Reservoir: Corsair Hydro X Series XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo

Fill Bottle: ACM Economy Wash Bottle, LDPE, Squeeze Bottle Medical Label Tattoo (500ml / 16oz / 1 Bottle)

120 Rad: EKWB EK-CoolStream Classic SE 120 Slim Radiator, Single Fan, Black

240 Rad: XSPC EX240 Radiator, 120mm x 2, Dual Fan, Black

Tubing: 10ft Corsair CX-9059001-WW Hydro X Series, Xt Softline, 10/13mm (3/8In/ 1/2In) ID/OD, Tubing, Clear

Fittings: 12x Primochill Ghost Compression Fitting - Knurled Grip - 1/2" x 3/4" *NOTE* The ones I'm selling are SILVER, not Purple

O Rings: Bitspower UV Reactive Blue O-Ring - 10 Pack (BP-WTP-O10-UVBL)-z

$300 SHIPPED (might need to take tubing out of box to better fit packing. Everything else will stay in their retail NIB state.)

CPU Block: Bitspower CPU Block Summit EF X for AMD AM4-Silver

New in box. *price updated 1/4/23* $65 SHIPPED

GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix - Acetal+Nickel (rev. 2.0) Fits ASUS ROG Strix 1080Ti and 1070Ti​

New in Box. Paid $170 for it. *sigh* take it for *price updated 1/4/23* $60 SHIPPED

1ab4.png



Cases:

NZXT H510 - CA-H510B-BR - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case
Front I/O USB Type-C Port - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Cable Management System - Water-Cooling Ready - Black/Red
$50, New in Box.

Thermaltake SOPRANO VO900M1N2N
Bought off a member here. Still in shipping box.
$50


Misc Gear:

KooMall Large 48x24 Inch Anti Static Mat

Anti Static Mat for PC Building,Soldering,Repair ESD Sensitive Device,Includes ESD Wrist Strap Bracelet Grounding Kits ESD
New in Box. *price updated 1/4/23* lol Amazon just put this on sale so I guess I better as well. $65 SHIPPED

1ab3.png


SOLD:

Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32 GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G36C16U4R (RED)
New in box. $100 SHIPPED *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi
New in Box. $135 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor
New in Box. $150 *SOLD* SHIPPED 1/3/23

EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler
2x FX13 140mm PWM Fans, Intel, AMD, 5 YR Warranty, 400-HY-CL28-V1
New in Box. $70 *SOLD*

WD Green 1TB SSD
WWN: 5001B448BCCAD994
BNIB Impulse buy off Amazon, now it can be yours.
$50 *SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD
Model: MZ-76E1T0
$65 *1 SOLD* SHIPPED 12/16/22 *DELIVERED!* 12/19/22 LEFT HEAT EVAL
$65 *1 SOLD* Buyer wants me to hold shipping until he is back in town 2nd week Jan

Asus STRIX GTX ROG 1070 ti

Bought off a member here for a build. Never got around to building the system. Depression sucks.
$125 *SOLD*

PNY CS1030 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) - M280CS1030-2TB-RB

New in Box $125 SHIPPED - $20 "coupon" = $105 SHIPPED *SOLD*
 

Attachments

  • 1ab.png
    1ab.png
    748.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Price drop on Intel NUC, Samsung sold, WD Green Sold
 
Last edited:
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Last bump before I figure the NUC should just go to craigslist/facebook or eBay.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Emergency Bump: Need fast money tonight for car insurance bill. See OP.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Thread updated, PC cases added.

Guys, don't be afraid to make offers, esp for multiple items.

I really need to move this stuff.

Thanks!
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Thread updated, price adjustments, PMs answered, deals struck.

Done deals will ship Fri or Mon at latest.

Stuff and prices will evolve, so check back...
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Update: Some prices adjusted. Sometimes that's just including shipping, but still....

Make offers folks (via PM). Worse that can happen is I counter or say no.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
2TB SSD drive added, prices lowered. Still need money for bills, so buy my stuffs.:)

Anybody interested in power tools like SkilSaw, RotoZip, etc? I figure shipping takes too much a bite so I'm trying to sell local, but if some of you are interested LMK and I'll list them for Shits 'n Giggles.
 
topcat989

topcat989

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 2, 2001
Messages
30,124
Update:

Need to generate a quick sell from you fence sitters, so I'm offering a ONE time use only $20 off "coupon" for the first come, first served buyer to use on anything they want in the thread. That means I'll accept $20 less than asking price on anything in the thread.

OP is updated with this passage:

* Here's how the "Coupon" works: Pick any item in this thread, I'll accept $20 LESS than asking price. There's only ONE available, first come, first serve. That means you're willing to pay immediately. If not, it goes to the next in line. I'm doing this to generate one quick sale from the fence sitters. PM me which item you want, be prepared to pay immediately. Even if you don't see me logged in, I will check PMs often.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top