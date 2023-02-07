FS: Synology, Universal laptop charger, Meraki WiFi, PoE switch, Range Extender, Uplift desk extension

Thug Esquire
$129 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$17 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)
Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.
Photos
$85 - SlimQ 240W DC + dual USB-C GaN laptop charger
Used this briefly as an extra adapter while traveling and no longer need it. All original parts and box included. Includes Lenovo DC tip adapter 3-pack. Price is shipped.
Photos
$850 - Synology DiskStation DS1819+
Great shape. 8GB RAM. Diskless. Ships in original box. Price includes shipping.
Photos
