FS: Synology DS918+ (16GB), Seagate IronWolf HDD's 6TB, Toshiba HDD's 2TB and 3TB

cybrnook
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 1,569
Toshiba Drivers:
2 x DT01AC200 2TB Toshiba Drives $25 each or $40 for both
5 x DT01AC300 3TB Toshiba Drives $35 each or $150 for all five
If you want all 7, you can have them for $175.
Seagate Drives:
4 x ST6000NE0023 6TB Seagate IronWolf Pro Drives $140 each or $500 for all
Synology NAS:
1 x DS918+ (16GB Upgrade) Synology 4 Bay NAS - $475 or $850 if you want the Seagate drives included
I am the original owner, and all items were bought new from Newegg starting in 2015 and up to as recent as 2018. Items were used as backup drives, so were powered on from time to time as I made backups, then shut back down. All drives as well as NAS in perfect working order.
Heat is in my signature.
2 x DT01AC200 2TB Toshiba Drives $25 each or $40 for both
5 x DT01AC300 3TB Toshiba Drives $35 each or $150 for all five
If you want all 7, you can have them for $175.
Seagate Drives:
4 x ST6000NE0023 6TB Seagate IronWolf Pro Drives $140 each or $500 for all
Synology NAS:
1 x DS918+ (16GB Upgrade) Synology 4 Bay NAS - $475 or $850 if you want the Seagate drives included
I am the original owner, and all items were bought new from Newegg starting in 2015 and up to as recent as 2018. Items were used as backup drives, so were powered on from time to time as I made backups, then shut back down. All drives as well as NAS in perfect working order.
Heat is in my signature.
Last edited: